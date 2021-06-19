ANDOVER – In baseball, you often hear pitchers and batters say they made the slightest adjustment in their mechanics, which turned everything around for them. Most of the time, the common fan would never notice the changes.
You certainly can say the same thing when it comes to track-and-field, or at least Neftali Mercedes can. Thanks to some help from a former teammates, Mercedes captured his first Merrimack Valley Conference championship title in the 100-meters on Saturday afternoon held at Andover High School. Thanks to an incredible lean at the end, he captured the title with a time of 11.40 seconds.
“I felt like I got (Chelmsford's Daniel Krigman) through my start (and not necessarily with the lean),” said Mercedes. “Colby Wilson (who is here helping out) told me that if I wanted to get where I am now, I have to keep my start nice and slow and be relaxed in which I did.
“Then on the back stretch, I was just thinking in my mind mathematically if I go this way (and lean) no one else is going to get me that way, so then I got first and I just can't believe it.”
Colby's advice was simple – just make one subtle change.
“I was too tense and I was too tight and (bunched up). He told me to take a step back and once I did, I felt way more relaxed. He said to bring my butt up slowly and still be relaxed and then just go,” described Mercedes.
Go he did. He battled Krigman the entire way as the two were side-by-side down the entire backstretch before the lean at the end prevailed.
“I have done it before, but this time it really came through in the clutch,” he said with a big smirk.
When he realized that his lean was enough for him to bring home the first place medal, Mercedes said he couldn't help but let everyone else at the meet know exactly how he did.
“If you didn't hear me, I did a little bit of a (celebratory) yell,” he said with a big laugh. “My mind was pretty much blank the whole time. I couldn't hear anybody. The whole time I can never hear anyone. I tell my teammates all the time that no one is going to remember second place, so you might as well get first. I think that stuck to me in that particular moment.”
That moment is one that first-year head coach Scott Wilson will remember for a while.
“Neftali has been working so hard all year. He's been kind of hitting the same number, that same number and he finally broke it today and he won the race, he won the MVC's. And he did it with a great lean, so it's just so awesome for him,” said the coach.
Before the race, Mercedes wasn't quite sure if he would win, and now that he has a title, he said he's ready for the next challenge come this weekend with the divisional meet.
“Since graduation is over, this also means it's a new chapter for me because I had never qualified for the state meet. Now that I have, it's a new chapter and I'm very excited for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.