TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Breakaway Ice Center was jammed packed with fans on Saturday night. Those fans were extremely loud, cheering on their respective teams in what was a playoff type atmosphere game played between the No. 8 team in the state in Tewksbury/Methuen and the No. 15 team in the state Andover.
Throughout three physical and intense periods of hockey, Andover had leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and then got the last one with 3:42 left in the game to emerge with the 4-3 victory.
The loss ended a 10-game unbeaten streak for the Red Rangers, who were 8-0-2 during that time, and now with the loss are 8-2-4 overall. Andover, which was riding a three-game losing streak, improved to 7-4-3 overall and now need just one point to qualify for the state tournament.
Earlier this season, the two teams played to a 3-3 tie and last year, Andover was the only team to beat the Division 1 state champions.
As of Monday morning, HPNA (Haverhill, Pentucket and North Andover), T/M and Andover are in a log jam for first place in the MVC/DCL Division 1 standings. HPNA leads with a 5-0-1 record and has four games left with Westford Academy, Acton-Boxboro, the Red Rangers and Andover. The Red Rangers and Andover are both 3-1-2. Tewksbury/Methuen will face AB, Billerica/Chelmsford, HPNA and Westford and then Andover has same four teams but in different order.
Saturday's game featured a total of ten penalties, with six called on the Red Rangers, including a five-minute major.
This hurt T/M in many ways. Even though Andover scored just one PP goal, the Red Rangers' burned a lot of legs killing off all of those penalties especially in the first two periods, thus the players were extremely fatigued in the back-and-forth play of the third period.
"It was a great game," said Red Rangers' head coach Sarah Oteri. "We knew that they were going to come out hard. It was their senior night, they were on a three-game losing streak and they still need to make the state tournament, so we knew it would be an all night effort out of them. It was kind of tough for us as the goals we gave up, were mostly on breakdowns, but we also had a lot of penalties called against us and not if all of those were actual penalties. Some of them yes, but I don't know (about the others)."
The game also featured three more goals off the stick of Tewksbury High sophomore Jessica Driscoll. After scoring 6 goals and adding 6 assists last year, she has 20 goals and 19 assists through 14 games this year.
After Andover went up 1-0 with 5:29 left in the first, Driscoll scored a power play goal just 63 seconds later on a wrist shot that went over the goalie's shoulder to the top corner.
Andover went up 2-1 on its own power play goal late in the second, and then just 2:48 into the third, Driscoll picked off a defender inside the Red Rangers' end, went down the left side, beat the last defenseman, before going in alone and scoring to the low inside post to tie the game back up at 2-2.
Andover retook the lead with 6:46 left and then 59 seconds later Driscoll rifled a hard wrist shot to the top corner from the left hand circle, after center Ryan Quinn won the draw back.
"(Driscoll) was phenomenal. She has a great shot and I've said that a million times. She has the great shot, she puts herself in great spots (to score) and we're very thankful for her right now," said Oteri.
Andover then got the game winner with 3:42 remaining. The Red Rangers pulled goalie Kaia Hollingsworth (12 saves) for the extra skater and the Red Rangers put three shots on net over 45 seconds. With 32 seconds left, Andover was called for a penalty and with 14 seconds left, called for another giving Tewksbury a 6-on-3 advantage, but despite strong pressure, they couldn't tie it up the fourth time.
"We were trying to get (the puck) up high and have Jess, Madi (Sjostedt) or Brenna (Greene) open for a shot and then have the rest crash the net for the rebounds," said Oteri.
Andover scored almost every goal on some defensive zone issues.
"I'm definitely happy that we kept coming back but we can't keep giving up one up. We just some breakdowns that we don't normally have," said Oteri.
Tewksbury faced Acton-Boxboro on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will be home at Methuen High on Saturday for a 5:00 pm game against Billerica/Chelmsford.
