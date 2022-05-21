BILLERICA – It was a quiet week of games for the Shawsheen Tech Softball team, as the Rams saw two of their games get postponed, leaving them with their matchup against CAC rival Lowell Catholic on Tuesday as their only game action of the week.
But what a game they had in that one contest, as the Rams and Crusaders engaged in an epic battle, with Shawsheen overcoming an early 10-0 deficit to twice take the lead later in the game, only to see Lowell Catholic eventually prevail with a 19-18 walk off victory in eight innings.
With the loss, the Rams saw their record on the season fall to 8-6 overall and 6-3 in the CAC.
“What a strange game this was. It was exciting to watch I am sure, but stressful to coach,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said.
After falling into that early 10-0 deficit, courtesy of three Lowell Catholic runs in the first inning and seven more in the second inning, with many of the runs coming due to Shawsheen errors the Rams responded in a big way to take the lead.
“The Rams scored six runs in the top of the third to get themselves right back in the game. Senior third baseman Emily Freitas of Wilmington led off with a single to right. The Rams followed with five straight hits including a RBI single by Reagan Bowden, a two RBI double by senior Sandra Watne of Wilmington, and a two run home run by junior second baseman Mia Bisso of Tewksbury. The Lady Rams scored another five runs in the fourth inning on six hits to take the lead. Watne did the bulk of the damage with a two run home run. Bisso went yard again in the seventh, when she connected for her second two run home run of the game, part of a three run inning that gave the Rams a 15-12 lead at the time.
The Rams would actually extend their lead to 17-12 with two runs in the top of the seventh. It wasn’t enough, however, Lowell Catholic scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings. And then after the Rams has scored once in the top of the eighth to take an 18-17 lead, the Crusaders responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to win it.
All in total the Rams had 22 hits, with senior left fielder Kayla Mirisola(4-for-5, 2 RBI) of Tewksbury and freshman shortstop Alivia Imbimbo (3-for-6) among those having big days at the plate.
As well as the offense played, however, the Rams defense let the team down. Six errors led to ten runs in those first innings, while in the seventh inning, another two errors contributed to the Crusader five run rally to tie the game. On the day, ten Rams errors led to 13 unearned runs.
"The first two innings was truly a house of horrors for us,” Ialuna said. “We could have given up, but I am proud of the way they fought back. We really hit the ball well today, but we need to clean up the defense. We can't spot a team ten runs and expect to win."
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday, when they host CAC rival Whittier with a 4:00 pm first pitch.
