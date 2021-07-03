TEWKSBURY — Although the Tewksbury Recreation Department is not offering its usual slate of summer enrichment programs and activities this summer, many local sports teams and organizations are offering summer sports, activities, and camps for children in town.
Looking at athletic activities, TMHS girls tennis coach Mary MacDonald will be offering free tennis lessons for children ages 10 and older on Wednesdays in July (7th, 14th, 21st, 28th). Lessons are drop-in, with no registration necessary, and will be offered at 5:00 pm at the TMHS tennis courts.
TMHS head football coach Brian Aylward and Methuen head football coach Thomas Ryan will be offering the MVC Football Transition Clinic to incoming 8th and 9th graders. The clinic will run from July 19th-22nd at Nicolson Stadium (Methuen High School). Program Cost will be $150 ($165 if registering after July 5), and players can register at https://t.co/Vww8GKL5am?amp=1.
Sports Zone 101 will be held weekly throughout the summer at the Livingston Street Complex. Programs offer active play and exposure to sports and athletic performance, among other topics, and will run from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Registration is open to students aged 6-12; more information can be found at www.sportszone101.com.
The New England Revolution Academy alongside TYSL will be offering soccer camps at the Frasca Soccer Complex this summer for players between the ages of 6 to 14. The sessions will run from July 26-28 and August 9-11; each session offers a full day option (9:00 am- 3:00 pm) and half day option (9:00 am- 12:00 pm).
Outside of athletic activities, The Tewksbury Police Department will be offering the Tewksbury Junior Police Academy to students entering grades 5-8. Topics will include: PT/physical training, Criminal Law, K9 unit, CPR and first aid, and Cyber Safety among other topics. The program will run from August 2nd-6th, from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Applications are due by July 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.