WINTHROP – Heading into their Round of 16 matchup with Winthrop in the MIAA Division 4 State Hockey Tournament last Wednesday night, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team knew they would have to play their best game of the season if they were going to pull off the upset against Winthrop in their own building.
As it turned out, that was exactly what the No. 12 Rams got, as they put together a great three period effort on their way to a 5-3 victory at Larsen Rink, eliminating the No. 5 Vikings, and advancing to the state quarterfinals.
The Rams were led by a pair of shorthanded goals, including the eventual game winner late in the second period, from sophomore forward Chase Darcey, as well as in incredible performance in net by junior goalie Aiden MacLeod, who stopped 47 of 50 shots to backbone his team to victory.
The Rams had advanced to the Round of 16 with a first round win at home over West/East Bridgewater, a game in which they had played well in spurts, but had left coach Chuck Baker looking for more of a complete three period effort. On Wednesday night, he got what he was looking for. The Rams youngest players, including Darcey had never played in a high school tournament game prior to their first round win. By the time Wednesday night rolled around, they looked like seasoned playoff veterans.
“The effort was solid. It was the most complete team game we have played all season. The boys were buzzing,” Baker said. “Winthrop was a great team. This place was packed with spectators. It was a great atmosphere for playoff hockey. We battled each shift with no let downs. I am happy for this group, because they work hard and are a very close group. The young guys had no choice, and they have all responded great.”
The Rams got off to a fast start in this one, taking an early 1-0 lead on a goal by sophomore forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington, his second goal in as many playoff games. Sophomore defenseman Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury got the play started, fighting for a loose puck along the boards and getting off a tough shot on net. The puck deflected off a Winthrop defenseman and an alert Gray pounced on it and wasted little time in beating the Winthrop goalie to the glove side with 12:30 left in the first period.
“It was great to score first. Often times we will give up the first goal,” Baker said. “The game was a rollercoaster ride for sure but we battled and road out the storm at times. I feel for the first time this season we had a little puck luck where the bounces were going our way. Hard work is usually what brings that luck and we worked hard for sure in this one.”
It looked like the Rams might have a chance to extend their lead later in the period when they went on a power play, but instead it was Winthrop who got on the board next, when Peter Silverman scored an unassisted goal with 5:35 left in the period to make the score 1-1, and that is how the first period would end.
Shawsheen would get a little more of the puck luck that Baker referred to for their second goal, when senior forward Quinn Fallon tried to set up linemate Aydan Churchill in front with a pass from behind the net. Instead connecting with Churchill, the pass instead deflected off the skate of a Winthrop defenseman and into the net for a 2-1 Shawsheen lead with 11:57 left in the second period.
The Rams extended their lead to 3-1 with 8:39 left in the period on Chase Darcey’s first goal of the game. After allowing a shorthanded goal earlier in the game, the Rams returned the favor with Darcey’s goal, as he scored on the rebound of a Brady Darcey shot. Brady got off a good shot from the right side of the net that Winthrop goalie Anthony Indrisano made a nice save on, but the rebound kicked out to Chase on the left side of the net and he quickly cashed in to give the Rams a two goal lead.
Winthrop called a timeout after the goal, and whatever their coach said to them must have hit its mark, because 20 seconds after the ensuing faceoff, the Vikings made it a one goal game again on a goal by Phil Boncore, making the score 3-2. Winthrop actually controlled play for the next several minutes after their goal as well, with only the stellar goaltending of MacLeod keeping the Rams in the lead.
When Shawsheen was called for a penalty late in the period, it looked like a great opportunity for Winthrop to tie the game. But instead, it was once again Chase Darcey with a big play and a shorthanded goal for the Rams. Darcey made a great play to block a Winthrop shot at the Shawsheen blue line and then took it the other way for a breakaway goal and a 4-2 Shawsheen lead with 1:48 left in the period.
“Chase had his best game of the season in all three zones. As far as the goal, unreal is all I can say,” Baker said. “He made a great defensive play on the PK and finished it off with his second shorthanded goal on the night.”
But just as they had earlier in the game, Winthrop wasted very little time in responding after the Rams had taken a two goal lead, this time needing just 11 seconds after the faceoff before Vikings defenseman Ari Hain scored to pull his team within 4-3, sending the teams to the second intermission with the Rams holding a slim lead, but the Vikings holding the momentum.
Shawsheen had been called for another penalty in the final minute of the second period, meaning Winthrop had not only the momentum, but also a power play for the first 1:16 of the third period. The Rams managed to kill off the early power play and thanks to the efforts of MacLeod, they were also able to stave off the Winthrop comeback attempt.
“Aiden made some highlight reel saves in the game. He managed the game, making the routine saves, making some big stops and tied the puck up when he needed to,” Baker said. “The 47 saves were huge for the team and his confidence. He is showing huge growth over the past two games. The coaching staff is very proud of him.”
Both teams would have their chances in the closing minutes, but the score would remain 4-3 until Fallon scored his second goal of the game into an empty net with ten seconds left to clinch the victory for the Rams and move them into Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup with Sandwich.
“It was also great seeing Quinn Fallon pop a couple,” Baker said. “Quinn was out most of the season with a broken collar bone.”
With the win, the Rams moved on to the Division 4 state quarterfinals against Sandwich last Friday night. And just as Baker knew his team would have to be better against Winthrop than they were in their first round game against West/East Bridgewater, he knew they would need to be even better against Sandwich.
“Sandwich is a very good team. You don’t get a four seed for being bad. We do not know too much but I am on the hunt for info and watching film,” Baker said. “The confidence is there, but plain and simple we need to play our brand of hockey and put together another A+ effort and see what happens.”
