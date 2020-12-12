The Town Crier Sports Staff is going to start a new series, 15 parts, looking back at legendary coaches at Tewksbury Memorial High School as well as several from Shawsheen Tech. We are picking a random archived story on each coach that previously ran in the Town Crier, or our own story on the individual(s). This story on Al and Mark Donovan originally appeared in the Town Crier in the January 13th, 1999 edition.
When Tewksbury High School varsity wrestling coach Al Donovan looked across the mat at the man leading the Shawsheen Tech Rams wrestling last Wednesday, he saw more than just a coaching rival of the past 14 years and more than just a former member of his TMHS squad. He saw his little brother.
Al and Mark Donovan have put in 30 years between them as varsity wrestling head coaches at Tewksbury and Shawsheen, respectively, and led grapplers to a combined 20 state championships. Last Wednesday they renewed their annual rivalry with Mark and Shawsheen coming away victors for the third year in a row.
That the Rams have taken the last three they agree on, but before that at least one of the brother's memories becomes collective. Al claims Tewksbury won their last ten matches or so before that while Mark says his brother is full of something and it's not wins against his program.
"They've I think won one more than we have," says Mark. Adds Al in a statement that could not be disputed, "It's an ongoing rivalry."
Al began a family tradition that today includes his son Mark, a freshman at TMHS, as a tenth grader at Tewksbury. He began a three-year high school stint at 128 pounds before moving on to Boston State College (now UMass Boston) where he enjoyed a four-year career at the 142-pound division. His teammates voted him captain in his last three years on the team, which remains his proudest accomplishments as a wrestler.
After college, while pursuing a career as a Tewksbury Police Officer that has seen him rise to the rank of lieutenant he began coaching Redmen wrestling. He assisted former coach George Patterson for two years and then took over the program himself. One of the first kids he coached was a 140-pounder named Mark Donovan.
"He was a hard worker," Al said of Mark as a high schooler. "It shows in his coaching. He does a good job. They're a well conditioned, well-coached team."
It sure wasn't always easy on Mark. He was the youngest by a decade in a family of five boys (Al is next oldest), the two above him both wrestlers and both his coaches at Tewksbury High when it came his turn. David Donovan, a New England champion in his own right, was Al's assistant when he started coaching.
It's safe to say Mark was the kid on the wrestling team who couldn't get away with anything — everywhere he turned was an older brother. But that which doesn't kill you makes you ... a better coach anyway.
"It was tough," Mark said of having Al as a coach. "I learned after I was out of high school and in college what kind of coach he was. I respect my brother 100 percent. He was my head coach and I teach a lot of the same things he taught me. I consider him one of the top five coaches in the state."
Which is why, in addition to the whole brother-against-brother thing, Mark takes pride in besting his old school.
"When you beat a coach of that caliber, brother or no brother, it's a great accomplishment."
In addition to the — count 'em — 17 state championships that Al Donovan's wrestlers have brought back to Tewksbury, there are also a whopping seven New England titles as par of the Redmen lure. Producing champs out of novices is where Al derives special satisfaction from coaching."
"Seeing a kid start as a freshman and not know anything and seeing him work his way up and become a state or New England champion — that's the most rewarding thing."
The two coaches prepare their teams similarly. Both are stern disciplinarians. There's no questions who is the boss when kids at Tewksbury or Shawsheen walk into wrestling practice. Both coaches believe in getting the most of the work out of a wrestler before he ever steps onto the match for a match. But the similarities end when the matches do begin.
What's most noticeable about a Tewksbury-Shawsheen wrestling match is not that the coaches are brothers, but rather that one — Mark — keeps up a constant dialog with his competitors that is both pointed and loud while Al remains comparatively quiet.
"I'm a bog motivator," Mark said. "I motivate kids and make sure they are ready 100 percent. I think I'm a little more emotional than my brother. I'm more lively on the side of the mat."
That's putting it mildly. Al's view is that if they're not ready by the time they hit the mat, they won't be ready — at least not on that night. Mark strains to squeeze every bit of everything out of his kids from opening handshake until the match is done.
"We have two different styles," said Al. "He's very exciteable and enthusiastic. I'm a little calmer and I like to think. He tries to get his kids excited."
In one match last Wednesday that started shakily for his wrestler, Mark's screams, mixed with encouraging cuffs to the headgear and pats on the back at every opportunity, punctuated the Shawsheen gym. The ram wrestler didn't win the match, but he went the distance, avoided being pinned.
"We're definitely different," Mark said. "I'm more handsome than he is and I definitely have a different personality. And I'm glad."
While the question of who is more handsome can be left unresolved for now, the grapplers of Shawsheen Tech and Tewksbury High have spoken on the matter of wrestling, and over the last three years Mark has enjoyed the spoils.
"I think the rivalry is more between the coaches," said Al. "You gotta give him credit. He's got bragging rights."
They are right, the little brother is enjoying immensely and not planning on relinquishing any time soon.
"I thought it was a good match," he said of last Wednesday's. "It's always good when I beat Tewksbury."
