LOWELL — After taking one on the chin in the team's opener, a 6-0 loss to a talented North Andover squad, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' soccer team came back strong to beat Lowell, 2-1, on Tuesday night, to even their record out to 1-1.
Strikers Zach LaLonde and Pat Demelo played extremely well with Demelo assisting on both of LaLonde's goals. Defensively, Shawn Manson, Greg Sencabaugh and Brady Eagen played well in front of goalie Liam Cafferty, who made seven saves.
The game was 2-0 until Lowell scored in the final minute of the game.
"We played great defensively until the last minute,” said head coach Chris Burns. “(The win) is a big step forward for us after last week's 6-0 loss to North Andover. We played awful and were down 5-0 at the half. The second half was better and kind of vaulted us forward to (Tuesday night's game) with a bit of confidence.
“We have tough games coming up with Haverhill and Somerville, so if we can be 2-2 by the end of this week, I'll be happy.”
Tewksbury will face Haverhill on the road on Thursday before coming home to face a very strong Somerville team in a non-league game on Friday. Both games are scheduled for a 4:00 pm start. After that will be three straight home games with Billerica on Tuesday, Lawrence on the 19th and Dracut on the 24th.
CORRECTION
In last week's team preview, it was reported that one of the players on the team Mike Fowler is a sophomore, which is incorrect, as he is a senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.