HOPKINTON – After playing its first two games of the season at their beautiful new home of Doucette Field, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team will be on the road the next two Fridays, stopping at Hopkinton this Friday and then North Andover on October 1st. Both games will begin at 6:00 pm.
The contest with Hopkinton will conclude the three non-league games to open the season with Danvers and Lowell in the first two. The North Andover game will start four straight games against MVC D2 opponents with Billerica, Chelmsford and Dracut to follow, and then the cross-over game against Andover follows.
This Friday will mark the first time in program history that Tewksbury and Hopkinton will face one another.
“The only intel that I have on them is I saw them play once last year and that was accident really. My nephew was playing for Holliston so I watched one of those YouTube games and they looked good,” said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. “They jumped at the opportunity to play us. They are a bigger school, they are in Division 2, but they always have good, quality athletes.
“They had a rough opening game against Wayland, but I heard that Wayland is really good this year. Comparable scores and all of that stuff don't matter. We just need to get the best results that we can get.”
Under the new alignments, Hopkinton completes in Division 2, whereas Tewksbury is D4. Before the alignment change, the two schools were in the same D4 Division as the Hillers made three straight trips to the playoffs, winning the D4 South Section in 2017 before losing to Melrose, 22-8, and then losing the sectional semi-finals the following year to Milton. In 2019, they were 2-5 and lost to Plymouth South in the first round.
During the Fall-2 season, the Hillers finished 2-3 under then head coach Don MacLean. He was there for two seasons after replacing Jim Girard, who left Hopkinton to take the Lincoln-Sudbury job.
This year's coach is Mark Sanborn, who served as a three-year assistant before being named the replacement for MacLean. Sanborn was a former three-sport athlete at HHS and went on to play baseball at UMass-Lowell from 2009 to 2012. Thus far this season, his Hillers' team is 1-1, first losing to Wayland, 40-6, before bouncing back with a 19-8 win over Nauset, both non-league games.
Hopkinton is said to be fairly young this season with a lot of juniors. The team is led by QB Robert Litscher, RB/LB Joey Carrazzaa, FB Aiden Kelly, WR Seamus Murphy and TE/DE Brady Auslander.
