After their stellar performances in the earlier rounds of the Hockey Night in Boston Tournament, three members of the Tewksbury High Boys Hockey team were selected to play in this past week’s Boys Major Showcase which was held at the Haverhill Valley Forum.
Senior defenseman Caden Connors and senior forward Jason Cooke each helped lead Team North Shore to a 2-2-1 record in the tournament under the direction of Malden Catholic head coach Chris Kuchar. Connors had a goal and an assist in the five game tournament, scoring his goal in the tournament opener, a 6-0 win for North Shore over Northern New England last Wednesday. He then came back the next day and picked up an assist in North Shore’s 10-0 win over Black Bears North.
Cooke also contributed a goal to North Shore’s cause, scoring in their 5-4 loss to Greater Boston on Saturday in their final game of the tournament.
One other Tewksbury player, sophomore Matt Cooke, who played for the Sophomore All-Stars, and helped lead them to a 2-2-1 record under the direction of Reading head coach Mark Doherty. Cooke, who had led all scorers in the Sophomore All-Star Tournament the previous week with 17 points, contributed offensively once again.
Cooke had three goals and an assist in the five game tournament, notching a goal in his team’s first game, a 4-2 win over Black Bears West last Wednesday. He then had two goals and an assist, including what would prove to be the game winning goal in the second period in a 4-3 win over Mass West last Thursday.
Women's Beantown Classic
Wilmington was also well represented in recent tournaments, with Austin Prep senior goalie Lauryn Hanafin turning in an outstanding performance at the Women's Beantown Classic on the weekend of July 16-18 at the New England Sports Center in Marlboro.
The tournament, which features players from all over the country, as well as other countries, annually attracts college scouts from Division 1 and Division 3 schools, looking for elite high school talents.
Hanafin certainly made a positive impression on any scouts who were in attendance. The three year starter at AP dominated in net, not allowing a goal through four games of the tournament.
Hanafin appeared ready for the next level, as she played in the college division (although she is 17) against many college commits to top colleges including several Ivy League schools such as Yale and Dartmouth. In her final game of the tournament, against an opponent filled with Yale recruits, Hanafin did not appear to be intimidated in the list earning a shutout to lead her team to victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.