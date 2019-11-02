BILLERICA — With their regular season winding down this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Soccer team experienced both the highs and lows of what has been a very successful regular season.
The Rams went 1-1 on the week, picking up a very impressive 2-1 come from behind victory over Mystic Valley last Tuesday, before suffering a tough 5-0 loss to Essex Tech on Thursday.
With the 1-1 week, Shawsheen currently has an 8-5-2 record on the season, with one regular season game left before they begin play in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
In the win over Mystic, the Rams found themselves facing a 1-0 deficit at halftime, but they were not deterred, as they came back strong in the second half to earn the win and secure a second place finish in the CAC Large Division.
Shawsheen got goals from freshmen Lindsay McCarthy and junior Jessie Duggan of Tewksbury, with each player also picking up an assist on one another’s goal. Shawsheen junior goalie was outstanding in net, allowing just the one goal, while denying several good Mystic bids to pick up the win.
Also playing well for the team were Talia Steed of Wilmington, Kerry Brown and Jacqui Megna in the midfield supported by the defense of Katie Amidon, Caitlyn Aprile, Amanda Howell of Wilmington, and Brielle Pigott.
“We had beaten Mystic before, so the kids felt like we could beat them again,” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said. “So, even though we were down at halftime we were not discouraged. They kept pushing, played hard and came back.”
Michaud was particularly impressed with the way his team remained focused in this game after clinching a state tournament spot in their previous game.
“We had talked about it in practice after we clinched, that we have a week and a half to work on things, play good soccer, and to keep getting better, but we don’t have to necessarily win,” Michaud said. “But they wanted to win, and they came out and played really well. They responded well to having already clinched a spot.”
That was not so much the case for the Rams in their loss to Essex, where Michaud felt like his team was intimidated going in. They had lost 2-0 to Essex earlier in the season in a hard fought game, but this time the game was not nearly as competitive.
“I feel like we had lost that one before we ever took the field. I think the girls had convinced themselves that Essex was better and they were going to lose,” Michaud said. “So, when they scored the first goal, you could just see it, that they knew they were going to loses. I am not sure why they felt that way, since we had played them so well the last time.
“If we had the same positive attitude we had against Mystic, we might not have won, but it certainly would have been a lot closer.”
With the state tournament pairings being announced on Friday and the Rams making their first tournament appearance in three years, Michaud knows his team must guard against being intimidated by the tough competition they will face in the post season.
“It is definitely something we need to talk about. I need them to understand that we can compete with those teams,” Michaud said. “It is a little it of a mental game, and I want our players to understand that if they play their best, they can do well.”
While Michaud has no idea who the Rams will be playing in the first round of the tournament, which will most likely get under way this weekend, he says that his team must focus on itself, rather than its opponent.
“I really don’t know what to expect, but we can only control what we do ourselves,” Michaud said. “We need to play well, and believe that we can win, and if we do that, we have a chance.”
