On Sunday morning, members of the TMHS Girls Cross-Country team volunteered their time to help out at the Into Action Recovery 5K Road Race. The group includes bottom row from left, boys head coach Christina Keefe, assistant coaches Shaylee Puleo and Tyler Paulding; and back row from left, Skye Tambi, Emma Jensen, Teagan Claycomb, Lydia Barnes, Emalee Boyce, Olivia Millspaugh, Sophie Scott and Sarah Grimes. (courtesy photo).