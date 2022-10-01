TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Cross-Country team officially won its first meet of the season last Wednesday in a tri-meet against Dracut and Haverhill held the 2.8 mile Livingston Street course.
The Redmen defeated Dracut, 25-31, but were defeated by an outstanding Haverhill team, 18-37.
The split pushes Tewksbury's record to 2-2 overall, which included a forfeit victory over Lawrence in week one.
“We got our first win of the season over Dracut and lost a tough meet to a solid Haverhill team,” said first-year head coach Courtney Graffeo, who also celebrated her first win as the head coach. “Beyond the win/loss record, I was more happy to see that almost everyone who raced had a faster time than the previous week. It is nice for the girls to see improvement week-to-week, and will hopefully be motivating during the week when we are training. It's nice to see their hard work paying off.”
Emma Jensen was Tewksbury's top finisher as she was fourth overall with a time of 20:12. Freshman Riley Stevenson and eighth grader Sophie Scott also cracked the top ten taking ninth and tenth overall at 21:28 and 21:47, respectively.
The three of them were followed by freshman Lydia Barnes, who was 11th at 22:17, freshman Teagan Claycombe, who was 13th at 22:43, senior Olivia Millspaugh, who was 15th at 24:24 and junior Skye Tambi, who was 21st at 28:09.
“Emma Jensen and Olivia Millspaugh have done a great job getting the younger members of our team adjusted to practicing and competing,” said Graffeo. “Freshmen Riley Stevenson and Lydia Barnes both crushed their times from the previous week, and continue to train hard at practice each week. We did have some injuries, that hopefully some of our players will recover quickly from. I am hopeful that as we keep training, and have a fully healthy team, we will be even more competitive in meets to come.”
KELLY INVITE
On Saturday, the team participated in the annual Frank Kelly Memorial Invitational Meet held in Wrentham. Jensen was the lone member of the team to compete in the Championship 5K race as she was 90th overall with a time of 22:05.30. Sophie Scott also competed in the race, but wasn’t able to finish.
In the Grade Junior/Senior race, which was 3K meters, Millspaugh was 107th overall at 15:52.60 and Tambi was 140th at 17:36.0.
Finally in the Freshmen/Sophomore 3K race, Stevenson was the top finisher for Tewksbury coming in 45th at 13:37.60 and she was followed by Barnes, who was 80th at 14:40.40, Claycombe, who was 96th at 14:56.00, Payton Van Gorder, who was 168th at 16:35.80 and Sarah Grimes, who was 197th at 19:03.40.
“This is a meet that’s been a tradition for the team to attend years now and it was awesome to be back at a big invite. Performances across the board were solid and it was important for the kids to bond and connect with each other over the course of the day.
“Emma Jensen and Sophie Scott ran in the 5K race, and both ran hard and left it all out on the course,” said Graffeo. “Olivia Millspaugh, Skye Tambi, Riley Stevenson, Lydia Barnes, Teagan Claycombe, Payton VanGorder, and Sarah Grimes all ran in a 3K race. In comparison to their two-mile race at Clipper Relays a few weeks ago, each of these girls improved their time by at least two minutes. This was so awesome to see, and a great feeling for both the girls and myself to know that all our hard work is working and paying off.”
The next day, the team gathered together and served as volunteers for the Into Action Recovery 5K Road Race.
“They cheered on the racers at different points in the course. It was a great team bonding activity, while also giving back to the community. Our little team is really becoming a family, and I can't wait to see what else we will accomplish this season,” said Graffeo.
