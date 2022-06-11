MADISON, WI/TEWKSBURY — It was not the easiest of seasons for Tewksbury native Owen Fowler. The hard hitting forward had begun his season in the USHL, playing with the Omaha Lancers, where he had played the past two seasons, establishing himself as one of the toughest players in all of the USHL, while also establishing some great relationships with his teammates as well as within the community.
But on February 4, his season was upended when he was traded to the Sioux City Musketeers, as the Musketeers looked to improve their team for a playoff run. While the trade came as quite a shock at first to the 20-year old Fowler, rarely, if ever has the phrase "all's well that ends well" been more appropriate.
That's because back on May 21, Fowler and his new Musketeer teammates accomplished the goal the Musketeer front office had in mind when they traded for Fowler, as they became Clark Cup champions after winning the USHL title with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Madison Capitols in Game 4 of the championship series. The championship was a culmination of a wild ride of a season for Fowler, and it is a memory he will carry with him for the rest of his life.
"Honestly I don’t think it has sunk in yet. It won’t for a while. It was a crazy year to say the least, I loved my time in Omaha and the people there. I have some friends and brothers that I’ll have for the rest of my life," Fowler said. "But getting traded to Sioux City was amazing. Right away the guys on the team, staff, fans, everyone welcomed me in and made me feel right at home. I loved my time in Sioux City and I have brothers that I’ll walk with for the rest of my life and we will always be together forever, not only because we won but what we all built together and worked so hard right by each other's sides. Coaches and staff there were great with me and made me feel like a big piece to the puzzle right from the start."
The Musketeers knew what they were getting when they traded for Fowler, namely probably the toughest player in all of the USHL, and that is not an exaggeration. The rock-solid 5-foot-9, 188-pound forward finished second in the USHL with 196 penalty minutes during the regular season, providing Sioux City with the exact type of toughness they were hoping for heading into the playoffs.
Musketeers General Manager Andy Johnson was thrilled to land Fowler, telling the team's website at the time of the trade, “In our discussions as a staff when we evaluated where we are at as a group, we felt like if we could add some snarl and bite to our lineup we'd love to do so. Owen's package of grit, desire, and competition go along with his talented offensive stick was something we felt could help elevate our team to the next level as we enter the stretch run of the season."
It is telling that Johnson also mentioned Fowler's talented offensive stick in discussing his reasons for trading for him. While Fowler has certainly established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the ice in terms of toughness, he also has some scoring pop, potting ten goals and 27 assists for 37 points in 55 regular season games. Fowler also had a goal and an assist in ten playoff games this season, including an empty net goal to clinch a 3-0 victory in Game 2 of the best of five series, rewarding the faith his coaches had shown in him by having him on the ice late in a pressure situation.
The empty net goal was a thrill for Fowler and it was a big one, because it helped even the series at 1-1 at the time. But the bigger thrill came a couple of games later, when his teammate, Nick Pierre, scored in overtime to lift Sioux City past Madison, 2-1 in Game 4 to clinch the series and the Clark Cup three games to one.
"When Nick scored that goal in overtime I kind of just blacked out and I just jumped over the boards and threw my helmet and gloves so fast and we all met at center ice and it was crazy we all just kept giving each other hugs and saying “we did it”," Fowler said. "I don’t think you could have asked for a better way of ending it in overtime on the road. It was a surreal moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. I love every single one of the boys on this team."
It won't be long before Fowler joins another group of teammates, as he is set to begin his career at UMass Lowell in the fall. It will be another challenge for Fowler, and he will no doubt have to bring his game to an even higher level, but it is a challenge that he can't wait to begin, fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing in the Hockey East, playing with and against some of the best players in the country.
"I’m super excited to start my career at UMass Lowell. In the summer I’ll start training there and being around the rink and campus which I can’t wait for. It’s been a long time coming," Fowler said. "I’ve been thinking of this time for a while since I committed after my freshman year of high school and I’ve been waiting for this time.
"I can’t wait to be playing in Hockey East I’d say the best conference in all of college, playing the best talent every weekend in front of your school's fans section and crowd. I can’t wait for that and have been wanting to play in Hockey East since I started going to Hockey East games and even Lowell games as a young kid with my brother and dad."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.