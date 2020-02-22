METHUEN – Prior to Saturday’s Division 1 North Sectional Tournament at Methuen High School, Shawsheen Tech Wrestling coach Mark Donovan had expressed a desire to have all 14 of the wrestlers he was bringing to the sectional tournament qualify for the Division 1 State Tournament by finishing in the top four of their weight class.
He knew that it probably wasn’t going to happen, but he has always set his expectations high for his team and this weekend was no different. As it turned out, the reality wasn’t all that far off from Donovan’s highest hopes, as seven Rams finished in the top four of their weight class, including three champions, while overall, they had 11 of their 14 wrestlers finish in the top six and earn at least alternate status for the state tournament.
The outstanding individual performances led to a great day as a team for the Rams, who finished second overall in the ten team field with 172 points, behind only St. John’s Prep who won the tournament with 207.5 points. Andover was third with 160 points.
Austin Dube (120) pounds Frank Foti (126) and Aidan Leffler of Tewksbury (182) each went 3-0 on the day to earn titles in their weight class. Lucas Moreira of Tewksbury was the runner up at 220 pounds, while Diondre Turner of Wilmington (145) and Andre Comeau (195) both earned third place finishes, and Devin DeLuca (132) earned a fourth place finish.
“I am happy with the results. The kids wrestled really well. We had a great week of practice leading up to it and then they went out and did very well,” Donovan said. “Second place in a field like that is great. It is hard to compete against St. John’s. They recruit and are just loaded.”
Foti may have had the match of the day in his finals match. After two relatively dominant pins in the quarterfinals and semifinals, both coming in under two minutes, he moved on to the finals where he squared off against Patrick Hughes of Chelmsford.
The pair engaged in a hard fought back and forth battle, with Hughes holding a slim 3-2 lead in the closing seconds before Foti stunned him with a two point takedown to win the match and the sectional title.
For his efforts, Foti was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
“He hit a lateral drop to score right at the end of the match,” Donovan said. “That same kid had beaten him last year in the sectional finals, so that was a big win for him. He has been wrestling hard and wrestling well all year.”
Dube was equally, or perhaps even more dominant on his way to winning his second consecutive sectional title at 120 pounds, spending just a little over two minutes on the mat for the entire tournament. He earned pins in 41 and 24 seconds in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, and then clinched the title with a pin of Hunter Williams of Lowell in a time of 1:19 in the finals.
Leffler earned his title with one pin and a pair of decisions. He started his day with a pin of Nathan Panguere of Lowell in the quarterfinals in a time of 3:54 and followed that up with a 15-6 major decision win over Connor Sheehan of Andover in the semifinals. He then moved on to the finals where he battle his way to a 7-5 win over Anthony Romano of Methuen.
“Aidan had a great day,” Donovan said. “This is just his second year wrestling, but he works real hard in the room. He played for me on the D-Line in football and he is just tough as nails.”
Moreira earned wins by pin over Dan Toothaker of Haverhill in the quarterfinals and Yasser Maita of Andover in the semifinals before losing a hard fought 6-3 decision to Eric Sanchez of Lawrence in the finals.
“Lucas is just a hard worker,” Donovan said. “He doesn’t have a lot of talent, but he goes with what he’s got. He is in the room every day and he works at it to get the most out of his ability.”
Turner earned his third place finish by going 3-1 on the day. After losing by pin in the semifinals to Jonathan Davila of Andover, he came back strong to pin Dominic Bastianelli of Billerica in a time of 4:59 and then earn a 21-12 major decision win over Jordan Young of St. John’s Prep in the third place match.
“He got caught in a headlock in the semifinals,” Donovan said. “Sometimes that is the hardest thing to do, to come back after a loss like that, but he came back strong. He wants to be a state champion and he put himself in position to go after it this weekend.”
Comeau pinned Brendan Major of Andover in a time of 2:39 in his third place match, while DeLuca was 2-2 on the day with one pin on the way to his fourth place finish.
Walter Humphrey (113), Justin Merrifield (138) and Kevin Merino-Rivas (285) all earned fifth place finishes and will be first alternates for this weekend’s Division 1 State Tournament, while Lucien Trembly was sixth at 106 pounds and will be a second alternate.
The Rams will return to Methuen High for the Division 1 State Tournament starting on Friday, and Donovan is hoping once again to bring all of his wrestlers back again the following week for the All-State meet.
“We are bringing seven guys, and hopefully more than that, and we are hoping they will all move on,” Donovan said.
