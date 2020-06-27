TEWKSBURY – Minus three seasons, in terms of wins and losses, this was a tremendous decade for the Tewksbury Memorial High School volleyball team. The Redmen captured the MVC Division 2 Championship title in 2015, made seven state tournament appearances and came away with a 5-7 record in those playoff games.
In this decade, Jim Ray was the coach from 2010-2016 and he compiled a record of 67-67, including winning marks of 12-8 in 2010, 14-5 in 2011 and 17-4 in 2015.
The Redmen competed in the Division 1 North Sectional tournament in 2010 and 2011, going 1-1 with a win over Peabody and then losing to eventual sectional champ Andover, and then in '11 losing in the first round to North Andover, 3-1.
After a two-year hiatus, the team returned to state tournament play which kicked off five of six years of achieving that feat. In 2014, the team finished 10-10 overall which included a win over North Reading and then a loss to Arlington Catholic.
In 2015, Tewksbury was crowned the MVC D2 Champs and went on to beat Hamilton-Wenham before losing a heartbreaker to Marblehead, 3-2.
The following year the Redmen finished 4-14 and Ray resigned to take a position at Lesley College.
Ray's former star player from the 2010 and '11 teams, Allie Luppi, took over as head coach and she has guided the team to three straight state tournament appearances, finishing 9-10 with a first round loss to Hamilton-Wenham, and then 17-4 and 14-5, which included first round wins over Charlestown and Gr. Lawrence before losing both times to Lynnfield in the quarterfinals.
Luppi has a carer mark of 40-19.
As for the All-Decade team, certainly a very solid, impressive group of players. Once again, the team was picked by me and the criteria is the player has to finish all four years with the program but can be a current player.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
JESS BRIDLE – Making her third trip to a TC All-Decade team, the former TC Female Athlete of the Year, was a two-year All-Star in 2010 and 11, capping off a terrific career on the court.
In those two seasons as the team’s setter, she helped the team finish with a combined record of 26-13, while making two state tournament appearances.
NORA BUTLER – As a senior, she had quite the calendar year, helping the volleyball team win the league title and helping the softball team reach the state final.
On the court, the three-year varsity player, who was a co-captain and outside hitter that senior season, finished the season named as a MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun First Team All-Star teams after finishing the season with 214 kills, 156 digs and 56 aces.
ADRIANNA FAVREAU – A three-year varsity member, Favreau, an outside hitter, was a key contributor in the team's exciting 17-4 season in 2015. She quickly started to become an offensive force.
In 2016, the program fell on hard times with four wins and she was still named to the All-Star team.
BROOKE LAMOTHE – A gifted athlete with tremendous speed, whether it be on the court, softball field on the track, Lamothe was a steady player until emerging as a fantastic all-around player and leader during the 2017 season.
As a libero, she was named to the MVC All-Conference team after finishing the season with 167 digs and 29 aces.
She is currently playing at Worcester State.
ALLIE LUPPI – Certainly among the best players to even go through the program. As a junior in 2010, she was voted as the only MVC D2 player to the All-Conference team. She finished that season with 131 kills and 23 aces, helping the team finish 11-7.
The following year as a senior, she was named the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year as an outside hitter and defensive minded wiz. She finished with 86 kills and 33 aces. She was a two-year captain, who guided the team to two straight D1 North Sectional tournament appearances.
She went on to have a terrific four-year career at Eastern Connecticut State as one of the program's all-time best players.
NICOLE PETHERBRIDGE – She was such a force all over the court, especially in 2015. That season she helped lead the Redmen to a 17-4 record and the MVC D2 title. As an outside hitter, she was named the MVC D2 Player of the Year after finishing with 228 kills, 67 aces, 21 blocks and then 169 digs.
She went on to play four years at Colby College in Maine, and just recently graduated.
KERRY SHEA – In 2018, she polished off a great career as she combined with fellow All-Decade selection Alli Wild to be a pretty dominate 1-2 force, helping the Redmen finish 17-4.
Shea was named as a MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun First Team All-Star after finishing the season with an average of ten kills per game as an outside hitter.
ALLI WILD – A four-year varsity player, who will also go down as one of the all-time bests, Wild was unstoppable especially during her senior year. A two-time MVC All-Conference selection, she helped lead the Redmen to three state tournament appearances in four years.
This past fall, she finished with an eye-popping 340 kills with 70 digs and 18 aces, helping the team finish 14-5, including the incredible five-set loss to Lynnfield in the D2 North Quarterfinals.
She will be playing basketball at Emmanuel College.
RESERVES:
Carrina Barron, Emily Butler, Alexa Harrington, Liz McVey, Alexandra Remigio, Alina Rosmarinofski, Kelli Sugrue and Erin Walsh.
