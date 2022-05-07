Two of the all-time top performers in Tewksbury Memorial High School track-and-field history, who are also good friends, were both competing against one another on National Television on Saturday afternoon.
Rachel Sessa, the Town Crier's reigning Female Athlete of the Decade, and Makayla Paige, who was previously a two-time Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, competed for the Georgetown University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill women's track-and-field teams in the Penn Relay Meet which was aired on ESPN2.
Both girls were the lead-off legs of the championship 4x800 relay race. Sessa joined Renee Newton, Kiera Bothwell and Sierra Dinneen to finish eighth overall with a combined time of 8:39.36. Paige and her teammates, Carlee Hansen, Brynn Brown and Taryn Parks were right behind, taking ninth at 8:40.28.
In addition, Paige was part of the eighth place 4x400 relay team along with Alyssa Hernandez, Anna Keefer and Lauryn Hall, who had a combined time of 3:42.26.
In other collegiate track-and-field news, three locals had success at the MASCAC Championship Meet. Tewksbury's Thomas Barinelli had a monster day for Bridgewater State finishing first in the high jump at 6-4, first in the long jump (21-9) and then fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.16 seconds.
Wilmington's Julia Patrone, also of Bridgewater, finished fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-1.
Finally, Tewksbury's Caitlin Conneely was fourth in the 5,000 meter run with a time of 20:26.86.
At the UMass Invitational Meet, we have the story on Tewksbury's Michael Monahan breaking the school record in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.44 seconds. Taking second in that same race is Tewksbury's Zach LaLonde of UMass-Lowell, who finished at 15.32 seconds.
LaLonde's teammate Sean Riley of Wilmington was 23rd in the 800 at 1:58.72 and then Tewksbury's Tatum Pecci was 9th in the 200 at 26.08 and was part of the third place 4x100 relay along with Alexis LaFaivre, Lauren Eddy and Madison Marsh, who had a combined time of 48.32 seconds.
Also at that same meet, Tewksbury's Lily Robinson, of UMass-Amherst, was fourth in the 5,000 meter run at 17:37.42.
At the Holy Cross Men's Meet, Lucas Frost of the University of Rhode Island, finished second in the javelin, throwing 194-2.
At the Little East Championship Meet, Tewksbury's Jade Gizzi of Plymouth State, was 14th in the 100 at 13.62 and 16th in the 200 at 29.51.
Moving on, The Colby-Sawyer track and field teams hosted the 2022 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Outdoor Championship on Sunday, May 1st at the Sally Shaw Veitch Track and Field where the men finished first with 213 points. The team of junior Dean Miller, sophomore Joseph Branchaud of Tewksbury, Chase Adams and Jordan Kofos collectively won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 43.83. Branchaud has been battling different ailments, but came through in this meet with a gutsy performance.
Finally, the Bryant women's track and field team captured an overall victory in Saturday's Blue Devil Invite at Central Connecticut on the back of six individual event wins. Wilmington’s Emma Garrity's winning run in the 200 meters also broke the Bryant school record.
She finished with a time of 24.99 to win the 200. In addition, she was second in the 100 at 12.40.
In addition to her record setting time in the 200, Garrity now ranks third in the NEC this season in the event. She's top three in the conference in the 200, 400, and 800 this year.
At the same meet, but on the men’s side, Wilmington’s Patrick O’Mahony, a freshman at Bryant, finished 20th in the 800-meters with a time of 2:04.31.
Finally, at the Pre-Conference Meet at Regis College, Tewksbury’s Sarah Milne finished fourth in the 400-meters with a personal best time of 1:08.68.
BASEBALL
In our last college round-up, we posted incorrect stats for Wilmington resident Tyler Fenton, who is a freshman at Rivier College. As of Monday, the right-hander is 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA as a pitcher. In 8.1 innings, he has given up 7 hits, two earned runs, while he has walked nine, but has also struck out four. At the plate, he has two hits in ten at-bats.
Over at St. Michael's, Tewksbury's Jack Menard is 0-3 in ten appearances, and has struggled with his command, but also has struck out 18 batters in 20 innings.
LACROSSE
Wilmington resident Ben Wright is enjoying a terrific season as a junior attackman player at Keene State College. While the Owls are 11-4 on the season, he has already surpassed last year's totals of five goals and seven assists with seven goals and eight assists for 15 points.
SARAH BERUBE
Clark Athletics hosted its annual Night of Honors on Monday night from Atwood Hall.
Sarah Berube of Wilmington took home the Female Cougar of the Year, Most Outstanding Athlete Award.
Earlier this season as a member of the women’s soccer team, Berube was named to the NCAA Division III 2021 All-New England Team.
A defender, she was also was named to the All-NEWMAC First Team and earned a spot on the NEWISA Division III Senior Bowl Team.
RILEY COTE
For the first time since 2019, the Anna Maria College athletics department was able to host their full end-of-the-year Athletics Department Awards ceremony in-person and on-campus on Monday evening.
The first recipient of the Senior Class Award is women's ice hockey senior forward Riley Cote of Tewksbury.
Cote is a four-year member of the women's ice hockey team and two-year captain. Riley was a member of the inaugural women's ice hockey team at Anna Maria in 2018. Riley has played in all 65 games for the women's ice hockey team. She led the team this season with seven goals and added six assists for a total of 13 points. She is ending her career as the program's all-time leading scorer with 13 goals.
In addition, Riley will end her career with seven assists and 20 points. She is tied for first all-time in goals for a season and is second all-time in assists. Riley helped the team to the most wins in school history with seven this past season.
She has also played women's lacrosse and softball during her time at Anna Maria. Riley has been an integral part of the program and has worked hard to build the women's ice hockey program both on and off the ice.
