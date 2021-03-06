Over the weekend on various social media sites (you can follow me on Twitter, and also follow the TC on Facebook), I announced that the Town Crier Sports Staff will be working on yet another series, which will start in the near future.
This will be a 12-part series with the Town Crier selecting and compiling the best athletes of all-time from Wilmington High and Tewksbury High in the following male sports: football, soccer, track (one combined), wrestling, basketball, ice hockey and baseball; and female sports, field hockey, soccer, track (one combined), basketball and softball.
In other words, we will have “Dream Teams” for 12 teams in Wilmington and another 12 for Tewksbury.
The only criteria that needs to be met is that the athletes have graduated or currently attending one of the two high schools and not transferred out at any time. Those athletes will not be eligible.
Obviously putting these “Dream Teams” together will be an extremely difficult process, since some of the teams go back to starting in the 1930s. Comparing different generations is difficult and unfair, but we will try our best to accomplish that.
The selection process will be made on the following criteria: impact on team(s), accolades/stats, while teams' success/competition after high school will also factor in, but mostly the selections will be done by overall talent and skills.
I have yet to decide the release date and how many athletes I'll be choosing for each team. I also intend to have reserve players named to each, with numbers yet to be decided.
Most likely the teams will be printed in a random order, and not by the season they play in which I did last year with the ‘decade teams’.
I'm hoping to get input from our readers on this. I'm asking if you can send names or a list of your nominations to me, this way I'm hoping to avoid forgetting the deserving athletes. I already have a preliminary list for each of the sports, and will start doing extensive research before trying to actually pick a first team and then a reserve team.
I just ask for serious nominations only! This is the best all-time players from programs that are anywhere from 50 to 80 years in existence.
Feel free to send in your own teams, a list of players or a few and with any information you can provide to back up your opinion on what he/she should be on a team(s).
My objective to this is to make it fun, where a player from the 1930s can be matched up on same team from 1980s or even today. Another reason is to have a chance to promote the all-time great athletes in both towns and their programs, those who have since passed so we can keep their memories alive and also to appreciate the fine athletes we have today.
This also should bring out a lot of good discussions amongst people and sports history talk can be so enjoyable around coffee, some cold ones or an afternoon in the house during a year-long pandemic.
The intention is not to hurt people’s pride and feelings.
Besides the nominations, if you have pictures of those players, feel free to send them to me at: jamiepote@hotmail.com.
