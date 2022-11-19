GRAFTON – On Saturday, the sixth grade Tewksbury Redmen youth tackle football team made the trip to Grafton High School to take on the North Middlesex Patriots in the Super Bowl.
In dramatic fashion, the Redmen came home to Tewksbury victorious by a score of 24-21 due to a buzzer-beating touchdown score to capture the title.
The Redmen had quite the dominant season leading up to Saturday’s thriller, going 7-1 in regular season play. The team had four All-Star selections that included Vincent LaCount, Luca Martinez, Shea Morris, and Theodor Vorreth. Head Coach Manolo Martinez credits a large part of their success to their ability to move the football.
“We scored a lot of points (this season),” admitted Martinez. “We’re kind of unconventional (because) we do pass a lot for a sixth grade team. We have a lot of good receivers and obviously a quarterback that can throw.”
Tewksbury sure showed their offensive firepower in Saturday’s game both in the air and on the ground. Vincent LaCant opened up the scoring for the Redmen with a rushing touchdown, and Lucas DiFranco notched his first of three touchdowns to give the Redmen twelve points on the board.
However, the odds were stacked against them when they faced a 21-12 deficit with about four minutes left of play after getting stuffed at the three yard line and turning the ball over on downs.
The magic began for the Redmen with defense. The very next play, Shea Morris recovered a Middlesex fumble, giving Tewksbury some life. Along with Morris, the defense had a solid day all around, including strong performances from Noah Martin, Jason Khourie, Alexander Bouchie, Timothy Buczynski, Giacinto Graziano, Drew Bouchie, and Owen Bourgea. Robert Bjorkgren’s efforts up front also fueled the Redmen success on Saturday.
Immediately following the Morris fumble recovery, Lucas DiFranco scored his second rushing touchdown of the game, and just like that, it’s a 21-18 ballgame.
Instead of an onside kick, league rules allow the kicking team to play out a fourth and seven scenario to try and get the ball back. If the team converts, they receive the ball. The Redmen failed to convert, therefore turning the ball over to Middlesex.
Once again, the Redmen defense kept their hopes alive, as they forced the Patriots into a fourth and eight situation. Tewksbury used their last charged timeout with about two minutes to go. The Redmen made the stop, giving them a picture perfect situation to win the game in regulation.
For young football players, these moments are the moments to be dreamed about, and the Tewksbury Redmen executed, making their dreams come true.
With nine seconds left, LaCount runs the ball out of bounds to stop the clock, bringing the Redmen to the 30 yard line.
The next play will be instilled in each players’ memory for the rest of their lives. Martinez took the snap, rolled out to the right, and aired out a 20-yard pass to none other than Lucas DiFranco.
DiFranco made a leaping catch, juked two surrounding defenders, and broke a tackle while the clock hit zero as he ran into the endzone, capping off an epic comeback win.
Through the ups and downs of the game, Coach Martinez and his staff kept telling their players to believe.
“Before that (touchdown), they were crying because they thought we were going to lose,” said Martinez. “So the coaches were saying ‘Get your heads up, we’re not out of this game.’ Then they totally changed (their) emotions. They started crying because they won.”
The Redmen were out for revenge this season after going undefeated last year and losing in the first playoff game. It’s safe to say mission accomplished.
“The boys were committed. We have a saying that hard work pays off, and it did. They never gave up (and) were committed to each other,” said Martinez.
The full team consisted of Robert Bjorkgren, Alexander Bouchie, Drew Bouchie, Owen Bourgea, Timothy Buczynski, Daniel Buczynski, Christian Cervera, Ethan Chase, Tyler Dick, Lucas DiFranco, Bryce Dozier, Liam Elmstrom, Giacinto Graziano, Jason Khourie, Vincent LaCount, Nathan LaTores, Justin Leeds, Jaxon Lemaire, Luca Martinez, Noah Martins, Aiden Maurier, Aiden McLaine, Henry Mercer, Shea Morris, Daniel Murray, Hunter O’Donnell, Gennaro Parziale, Grant Phillips, Mason Purnell, Patrick Quinlan, Anthony Quinn, Sebastian Rahilly, Sam Rogers, Jackson Schofield, Theodor Vorreth, and Aaron Ziniti.
