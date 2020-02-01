TEWKSBURY – From the reports and research that we have gathered, it appears as if the last time the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team defeated Central Catholic came on January 19th, 1980.
Before then, we know that Tewksbury defeated Central 64-51 during the 1972-'73 season, but before that season and between 73-'80 we're not sure if Tewksbury ever did beat the Raiders.
From our reports, the one time in 1973 under the late Tony Romano, the second time in 1980 under then head coach Dave Mullin and this past Friday night, when the 2019-'20 Redmen, sporting one win entering the game, overcame a 17-point second half deficit to beat Central, 49-48, in one of biggest wins in more recent memory.
"It's a special game and win, but we shouldn't be playing these guys no matter what," said Coach Tom Bradley. "I didn't think we ever had a win against them in our history but someone mentioned 1980 tonight, so I'll have to find that out. I believe in these kids and they have been great all year long. One through thirteen have been great. We have been trying to make it happen. It's not an easy process and these kids have been battling so hard every single day and that's how you win games."
If the information we gathered is correct, going 40 years without a win over one league opponent is certainly a long time. There's been 13 men who have served as head coach of the program, and since one of Romano's three TMHS Hall of Fame teams did it in the early 1970s, it's happened just once in 1980 under Mullen.
That team was led by current Pentucket Regional girls' basketball coach John McNamara, who at the time became the third player in the history of the league to crack over 400 points in a season, following former TMHS great Chris Prince as well as Lawrence player Dan Cargill.
McNamara was one of the two captains along with Brian Rockwell. That team, which was 3-17 the year before, finished 9-9, missing out on the playoffs after a strong start. Tewksbury had a six-game winning streak going, including that win over Central Catholic.
"I checked in with teammates/friends Brian Rockwell and John McNamara about the Central win from 1980," said Ron Wallace, Sr., a starting player on that team. "The basic recollection is that it was just another game and not a big deal to beat Central back. They were not a powerhouse and their tentacles were not as far reaching when it came to getting players back then.
"Now for Coach Mullen, it was a much bigger win since he was a Lawrence guy. Our hoop rivalries were more focused on Andover and Wilmington. In general we were physically stronger than Central and just grittier than them. For the game itself we remember the late, Jimmy Galvin draining long baseline jumpers, Brian Foley and Rock controlling the paint and Mac making the clutch shots."
McNamara led the way with 25 points in the win with Wallace and Foley finishing with 11 each. Tewksbury had leads of 25-22 and then 40-38 after the third before being able to win by six. The win pushed Tewksbury to 5-5 at the time, while, Central fell to 3-7.
The two teams met up later in the season with Central prevailing 71-69 as McNamara had an incredible 38 points.
The 1980 roster included McNamara, Rockwell, Foley, Wallace, Galvin, as well Jimmy Mangano, Steve Leitch, Tom Budrewicz, Ron Browder, AJ McGovern, Scott Cameron and Dick Danner.
Now 40 years later, the roster of Richard Markwarth, Shane Aylward, Adam Trudeau, Kalu Olu, Ryne Rametta, Brady Eagen, Thomas Bradley and Michael Kelly, as well as Anthony DiSanto, Evan Mantel, Colby Brown, Garrett Kingston and Domenic Valway, also accomplished the same yet incredibly rare feat.
"Congrats to the team for the big win. It’s become good to beat Central in any sport over the years,” said Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.