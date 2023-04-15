TEWKSBURY – Coming off a terrific indoor season – especially at the state meet – the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' outdoor track-and-field team is hoping to continue that momentum when the season begins on Wednesday in a tri-meet with Lawrence and Dracut.
“From the list of athletes that we have on the roster, we have a large number of seniors who have been dedicated to track for a number of years,” said head coach Scott Wilson. “We have a number of athletes who can compete at the state level which certainly will allow us to be competitive in some of the bigger meets. We also have a number of kids who have competed at the varsity level and have a chance to make a big leap going into this year.”
A number of returning athletes fared well at last year's outdoor state meet. Senior Alex Arbogast was both the 100 and 200-meter champion with respective times of 10.88 and 22.27. Elijah Achonolu had a terrific season as well, which included finishing second in the league and third at the state meet in the triple jump including a mark of 42-03.
Senior Ryan Cuvier was third in the high jump clearing 6-0 and then senior Kyle Adams really emerged to the forefront as he was second in the discus (136-05), fourth in the javelin (144-01) and ninth in the shot put (42-06).
On top of that, Brandon Contardi was tied for sixth in the pole vault, Nick Alvarado was 10th in the 800 and Will Eskenas was 13th in the two-mile. Also, the 4x100 relay team was fifth.
Certainly there's makings for something special this season.
“I would love to see this team win the MVC small as a start,” said Wilson. “If we can put together the right relays, winning state relays is possible as well. And if we work hard and the team comes together we certainly have an opportunity to make some noise at the D4 State Meet. I am eternally optimistic and we have a great group of kids, so these goals may seem lofty but definitely achievable. I am lucky to work with some great coaches that have tons of experience.”
Wilson added that the team is using the first few weeks of pre-season to determine, “commitment, leadership and who are the best choices to lead this team” as captains. Besides the aforementioned six seniors, the other returning seniors include Will Humphrey (400) and Jack Callahan (pole vault).
Several other key returners include junior King Shakes in the 200 and 400, sophomore Mason Veits in the hurdles, triple jump and pole vault, and sophomore Sal Catanzano in the 200, 400, triple and high jump.
Other underclassmen who have shown potential in previous athletic seasons include sophomores Nathan Laboy (sprints), Manny Mengatta (throws), Austin Mannetta, Devin Ricci and Edison Sok (distance) and freshman Steven Oppedisano is coming off two strong seasons with cross-country and indoor track and he'll be one of the top distance runners.
Also in the mix will be seniors Earvin Aneus, Jack Callahan and Shea Moynihan in the sprints, as well as Albie Bosworth, Nick DeGloria, Anthony Naghibi and Clyde Roberts in the throws, and Romyn Lorick is new to the team.
The other juniors include throwers Paul Allen and Ben Piccolo, while Paxton Green, Mario Ruiz and Randy Zackular are new. The sophomore group also contains distance runners Matthew Beggan, David Bourque, Evan Festa and Njila Lantum in distance events, Michael Donahoe, Dante Dunac, Mason Gomes and Colby Mengatta in sprints, and then Brady McDermott is new to the team.
Finally the freshmen include sprinters Maddox Chretian, Allan Dang, Jimmy Malone and Miller Brooks, as well as distance runners Kyle Ernewein, Deven Gnerre, Payton Haines and Sean Maloney, while, Brandon Cohen, Brian Donnelly, Peter Geougacopoulos, Sean Kocsmiersky, Sam Berry and Justin Quarterone are working through finding their top events.
Tewksbury opened the season on Tuesday against Dracut and Lawrence in a tri-meet but results weren’t known as of presstime.
