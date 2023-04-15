TEWKSBURY – It was a season – and a few week span – that no one will ever forget.
Last spring, the Tewksbury Memorial High School softball team took the state tournament by storm, winning four games, including one in dramatics, to advance to the state championship game for the second time in program history, losing a heartbreaker to Westfield, 3-1.
Now a year later, the entire team is back, with the exception of one starter from the state championship game, second baseman Maddie Stovesand.
On top of that head coach Brittney Kannan upped the team's non-league schedule with many tough Division 1 teams including games with Reading, Westford, Woburn and Peabody, to go along with Wilmington and Tyngsboro. Then there's the league schedule with Methuen and Billerica, to of the other top teams in the entire state last year.
“We're just preparing for a competitive season. We have set our schedule up to be very competitive. I think the kids are ready for a very competitive schedule and they are so excited about this upcoming season,” said Kannan. “I feel like we have picked up right where we left off last season. Just camaraderie wise and the team bonding. It felt like day one it was like 'did we even leave from last year'? It just seems like we haven't skipped a beat. They all look strong and they all put a lot of work in during the off-season. I'm excited and I know just all of us as a team are all very, very excited.”
The team's success over the last few years starts with the battery. Senior Sam Ryan, an all-conference selection last year who will take her talents to St. Anselm College next year, returns on the hill, while junior Whitney Gigante is back for her third season and she's also one of the top pitchers in the entire league.
Senior Sam Perkins was also an all-conference selection last year as a catcher, and has already committed to play at Gordon College. She has improved drastically defensively behind the plate and is also one of the team's top power hitters.
“Sam and Whitney appear very strong. They are both pitching very well so far in the pre-season. They are very strong pitchers and in my opinion, they are two top pitchers in the MVC,” said Kannan. “They both will see a lot of time on the mound and both of their bats are good, so they'll be somewhere in our line-up as well. When they're not pitching, they'll settle in between DH, outfield or first base.”
At the time of the interview, Kannan had a few spots still open. She said Abby Tower would be back at third and Becca Harris, also one of the league's top players, would return for her third stint at shortstop, while, Alyssa Adams would be back in left field and Sydney Whalen was shifting from left to right.
Junior Avery Della Piana mostly played first base last year and she will see time there, and possibly the outfield and DH. Aislin Davis returns and could play either second base or the outfield. Anya Cranston was out injured all season and returns, and she could see time at first/second or DH.
Adding depth to the team included sophomore Erin Costello, a returning letterwinner, and three freshmen Julianna Cappiello, Jayme Martin and Vanessa Iandoli.
Tewksbury should be able to score a lot of runs between a good mixture of speed/slap/bunters and contact/power hitters.
“We have a very strong line-up with a lot of varsity experience players back. Just one through nine is strong. Even our DP/Flex spot, is a strong bat so I'm very excited to see how our offense does this year,” said Kannan. “We're carrying a real small roster where I see us be able to mix all of these kids in and have everyone comfortable. You never know what's going to happen during a season, so we don't want to skip a beat if anything unnecessary were to happen.”
Tewksbury opened the season on Wednesday against Billerica, who advanced to the Division 2 Final-4 game last year, also losing to Westfield and then will have games on Thursday at Central Catholic, Saturday and Monday morning games against Chelmsford and Wilmington, both starting at 11 am.
