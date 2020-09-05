TEWKSBURY — When they were struggling along with a 2-7 record at the end of July, perhaps the only people who actually believed the Tewksbury Chiefs 14U Baseball team still had championship aspirations were the players, coaches and parents on the team.
But as it turned out, that belief carried them through an incredible second half of the season, as the Chiefs rolled through their August schedule, winning 11 of their final 12 games, including going 6-0 in the playoffs on the way to winning the Massachusetts Eastern Baseball League Division 2 championship on August 23 with a 4-3 win over the North Shore Cougars.
Chiefs program director Nick Bain was one of those who always believed in the team, but even he had a hard time explaining the incredible turnaround.
“I honestly don’t know how it happened. The kids just sort of banded together," Bain said. "We had actually won our first two games, and then lost seven in a row, so things were not looking great. I think the kids just figured out that they could play at a high level, and the only thing stopping them from being successful was themselves.”
The Chiefs had a couple of nail biters in the semifinals and championship game, but they rolled through their first four games of the playoffs, outscoring their opponents by a margin of 37-4 over that span (42-7 for the six games).
“We were a higher seed, so in the first couple of playoff games we were playing the lower seeds and we just played really well in all areas," Bain said. "We just hit and pitched really well. They just showed up and took care business the way they needed to."
The Chiefs took care of business all the way up to the semifinal game when they took on the Brookline Bandits, who had finished in first place in the EBL National League with a 10-2 record. The Chiefs, who finished the regular season 8-8 were not intimidated by their opponents and came away with a 1-0 behind an outstanding pitching performance from Matt Cooke, who went the distance on the mound, giving up only three hits and striking out 11.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Chiefs Justin Magee led off with a walk, and was bunted to second. A ground ball moved him over to third before Zach Hayes stepped up and battled his way through a ten pitch at bat before singling to center to drive in Magee for what would prove to be the winning run.
“That was an unbelievable at bat,” Bain said. “He fouled off three or four pitches in a row and then drove one up the middle to score him. He did exactly what he needed to do.”
As did Cooke, who silenced the normally potent Bandits bats on his way to the complete game victory.
“From the first pitch of the game, I turned to the other coaches and just said, he is on today," Bain said. "He got into a couple of situations where some guys behind him made some mistakes, but he fought through that. He put the weight of the game on his shoulders and just carried us.”
That win on Saturday propelled the Chiefs into the championship game on Sunday against the North Shore Cougars, and some late game heroics once again led the Chiefs to a victory, this time by a score of 4-3 to capture the EBL title.
The Chiefs jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the first inning. Evan Galanis lead off with a double, followed by a Cooke single, a Scott Miller walk, and a Colby Flahive single to account for their three runs. Needless to say, Bain was happy with the fast start.
"They had gone up 1-0 in the top of the first, so to come back with three runs the way we did was great, so we did not have to be spending any time facing a deficit and thinking about that," Bain said. "They were resilient. It was kind of the story of the whole season with us going down early, but coming back and doing what we had to do.”
The Chiefs also go another outstanding pitching performance, this time from Drew Nestor, who went 6 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits, while striking out nine. Scott Miller came in from the bullpen to close things out and get the final two outs, stranding the tying run at third base in the process.
“Going into the season we didn’t know Drew and Matt were going to be our top two guys, but they were,” Bain said. “In the championship game, Drew was excellent. He gave us every chance we needed to win that game and that’s all you can ask form a starting pitcher. And Scott did great job closing things out”
Bain could not have been prouder of the way his team responded to their rough start of the season on their way to winning the title in their final season together
“A big factor for this team is that it was their third year playing together and they really enjoy playing together,” Bain said. “It sounds corny, but I really think they just wanted to get it done together before they go their separate ways to high school and everything like that. If you watched them in the first nine games you just knew it was not them. Over the final 12 games, they showed just how good they could be.”
