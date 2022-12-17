TEWKSBURY – When asked to give her thoughts on what she has seen thus far and her expectations for the season, Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnastics coach Jess Wilkey couldn't contain herself.
“We are still riding that high from last year,” she said with a big laugh.
Last winter, Tewksbury finished with a 3-4 overall record in dual meets but then had several weeks of tremendous performances at both the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet as well as at the state individual meet as two members of the team did extremely well.
“It was just so epic for us. We're trying to continue that positive energy. The practices have been great so far and everyone has been working really hard,” said Wilkey.
Of the two competitors at the state meet, one graduated (Bella Schille) and the other Amanda Ogden will return for her sixth year with the program. A four-time All-Conference selection, Ogden has been crowned the MVC vault champion as a seventh grader and then last year the unparallel bars champion.
In addition she has placed 9th and 18th in the all-around competitions of the state meets, as well as seventh on the floor and eighth on the vault as a seventh grader.
Just recently Ogden, a three-sport athlete with spring track and field hockey, signed her National Letter of Intent to compete in track-and-field at Holy Cross.
“We have one senior this year, Amanda Ogden, who is one of the league and state's best gymnasts. She has signed on to run track at Holy Cross,” said Wilkey. “At the end of the day, with everything said, the one thing that I have always told not only the Tewksbury gymnasts but anyone who competes in Club (Gymnastics), is we want the athletes, regardless if they continue to compete in college or not, to like their (college) to like their school. At any point athletics can be taken away so you have to like your school and she loves Holy Cross, so that was the right decision for Amanda.”
Besides Ogden, Tewksbury has a handful of experienced competitors back from last year including juniors Jaden Kasule, Alexis Rooney, Alexis Devlin and Julia Carlson. Kasule, a pole vault champion during the outdoor track season, will be in all four events for the all-around, including vault, bars, beam and floor exercise, as will Devlin.
Rooney will see time on the vault and bars and Carlson with the floor exercise.
The returning sophomores include Jocelyn Delorey and Keira Gaffney. The former will compete on the vault and floor exercise and the latter on the bars and beam. Four freshmen return as well including all-around performers Madison Carroll and Kayla Saunders, as well as Julianna Cappiello and Abigail McCarthy.
At the MVC Meet last year, Saunders had real impressive scores of 8.8 on the floor, 8.6 on the vault and 8.3 on the bars. Cappiello's stronger events include vault, bars and floor and McCarthy was real consistent on the balance beam last year.
The final two spots on the team have been earned by eighth graders, Lila Areias and Alyssa Flahive. Areias is an all-around competitor and Flahive's strengths are beam and floor.
“We have two new eighth graders on the team and both of them do Excel Gymnastics, so we're excited to see what they can do,” said Wilkey.
Tewksbury opens its season this weekend with back-to-back meets on Friday at Dracut and Saturday at Methuen, before having 11 days off and going to Andover. The first home meet is not until January 12th against Haverhill. Wilkey is excited about the potential on this year's team.
“We're just looking to keep that positive flow going from last year – just really coming together as a team. It's not just one player that can make a team and everybody knows that. This won't be the Amanda Show, because we need everyone contributing. At the end of the day, everyone knows that and those girls who were on last year's team know that they all did it together,” she said.
