TEWKSBURY — After five or six consecutive glorious seasons, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' cross-country team took a pretty big step backwards last year. Dealing with injuries, inconsistencies and sometimes questionable effort and commitment, head coach Peter Fortunato said his plan is for that not to repeat itself anytime soon.
"We struggled last year and it was a disappointing season," said the coach. "Ultimately (Assistant) Coach (Fred) Doyle and I have made changes in the last nine months on how we wanted to approach this season, and from the help of our two captains, Gustavo Tizzotti and Will Andella, we implemented those changes over the summer."
The changes started with a much more aggressive and organized summer training program.
"The last two years it’s been a disappointing summer," he said. "And this one was a far better summer in terms of not just more work and training, but just the environment and the energy is just completely different. We’re going to take it meet by meet. I’m not going to try to have too high expectations, just take it day by day, but the leadership that we have had has been amazing."
One of the captains, Andella, said that for the most part the team ran together six days a week during the hot summer days, all pretty logging between 300-500 miles a piece. Fortunato said that's a big plus knowing that the proper training has been done when the Redmen get stacked up against the likes of Lowell, Chelmsford and a few other outstanding MVC teams.
"We had a great summer and a lot of guys came out and did the camp that we put on," said Fortunato. "They showed up and participated in all of the captain’s practices and we’re seeing a lot of good things with the team right now. I don’t know if we’re going to be the most successful team (in terms of wins and losses) this season, but what we are seeing day to day with the attitude, everything is positive, everyone is showing up, everybody is working hard, so I believe that we’re going to have a better season this year than we did last year both record wise but energy wise, day to day. Practices so far have been significantly more enjoyable because the kids are showing up every single day ready to work."
Last year's team finished with a 5-4 record and went on to place 8th at the MVC Meet and 17th at the Divisional Meet — all three the lowest marks of any team in quite some time.
The team's No. 1 runner Casey Ryan, who was 10th at both the league and divisional meet, has graduated leaving a hole at the top of the chain or perhaps not as Fortunato believes that Tizzotti can slide right into that spot.
"Last year Gustavo was training with Casey and I thought potentially Gustavo was going to be our number one runner," said Fortunato. "Casey had a great fall and he ended up being one of the top runners in the state, but Gustavo unfortunately in the last week (of the pre-season), pulled his hamstring and was on the shelf for most of the season. He raced a little bit towards the end of the cross-country season, but he wasn’t in shape (because of the injury). He’s had a great summer, he looks great and I’m excited to see what he can do this season, starting this weekend at the Clipper Relays."
Besides Tizotti, Andella and junior Zach Connolly will most likely trade off as the team's second and third runners. Both of them made giant leaps last year, especially late in the season.
After that, the next pack of runners will include Bricen Boudreault, Cam Gondola, Josh Linehan and Patrick Killion.
"Bricen and Patrick have really made a leap from where they were last year," said Fortunato. "They both had tremendous summers. They both did the camp that Coach Doyle is in charge of and it’s a local camp and it incorporates strength, conditioning and just everything that typically guys don’t hit.
"Guys will run over the summer, but they won’t do the strength, or stretching or speedwork and that’s the type of stuff those guys got at the camp. Just showing up and doing multiple seasons of track (is another reason why Brice and Patrick have improved so much).
“If you are going to be a cross-country runner, you really need to buy in during the winter, spring and summer seasons because that’s when you make your gains. If you do just cross-country, you’ll progress and you’ll progress at a rate of your competition. If you are doing the work in the winter, spring and certainly in the summer, that’s when you’ll make your mark. It’s all about what you do in the summer. If you outwork your competition in the summer, you’ll make those jumps."
Rounding out this year's roster includes seniors Thomas Barinelli and Tyler Paulding, juniors Justin Flynn and Nick Johnston, sophomores Tyler Feingold, Nick Polimeno, Julian Quintal and Trevor Trodden, and freshmen Kyle Adams, Nick Alvarado, Brian Carleton, Cian Dawson, Tristan Leslie and Alex Naghibi.
Tewksbury opened the season on Wednesday against Lawrence with results not known as of press time.
