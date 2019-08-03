TEWKSBURY- Tewksbury’s 8U All Star Team completed the Conway Classic tournament over the weekend with a championship victory.
After going through pool play undefeated, it was on to the bracket portion of the tournament, starting with the semifinals.
Tewksbury defeated Swansea in the semifinals last Thursday in blowout fashion by a score of 16-6.
In the first inning, the team set the tone for the game with stellar defensive play. Catcher Jack Ryan throwing out a runner trying to steal second.
After another runner reached base, Oliver Greene turned an inning ending double-play by fielding the ball from shortstop, stepping on second to get the force out, and throwing to Lucas DiFranco at first. “Our players and fans all got very excited,” said coach Evan Greene.
Both Logan Augustyniak and Greene went 3-for-3 in the game — Logan really set the tone of the game with two hard hit double and three RBI's on the night.
Jason Khourie had a double and two RBIs, Patrick Quinlan had a single and two RBIs, Stephen McGuillicudy walked twice and scored both times, and Lucas DiFranco walked and singled and scored both times.
Logan Augustyniak pitched 3.1 strong innings to start the game. Oliver Greene and Ethan Chase came in relief.
The game ended in a mercy rule after Justin Plamondon knocked in Tyler Burris with his fourth RBI of the game.
Saturday’s championship game against Dracut didn’t start out as planned for the boys.
Dracut scored five runs in the top of the first to get out to a big lead early. Aggressive base running and throwing errors by Tewksbury made the deficit hard to overcome.
But, Coach Greene pulled the team together before their first at bats in the game. “We had to calm our nerves a bit, said Greene.
Tewksbury responded with three runs in the bottom of the first to cut the lead to 5-3. Jason Khourie started the comeback in the first inning by hitting a long hard hit double to get our first run on the board, and then Ethan Chase hit a single to score two more runs in the first inning.
The offense kept chipping away at the lead the rest of the game. In the fourth inning, Giacinto Graziano walked to force in the tying run. Four more runs were added over the course of the next two innings, giving the boys a 9-5 lead, and they never looked back.
Lucas DiFranco came in to pitch and sealed the deal for Tewksbury, as they defeated Dracut 9-7 to win the championship.
Both Justin Plamondon (3 RBI's on the game) and Logan Augustyniak (2 RBI's on the game) had two hits each. Augustyniak, along with Ethan Chase, Oliver Greene, and Lucas DiFranco all pitched in the game.
Coach Greene was really happy with how the kids improved each game, and a lot of those improvements were a result of working really hard at all practices.
“Everyone contributed in their own way,” he said. “It was really impressive to see this young team bounce back after giving up five runs in the first inning of that championship game — that comeback says a lot about their character.”
The team members include Logan Augustyniak, Ethan Chase, Tyler Dick, Lucas DiFranco, Giancito Graziano, Oliver Greene, Jason Khourie, Luca Martinez, Stephen McGillicuddy, Justin Plamondon, Patrick Quinlan, and Jack Ryan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.