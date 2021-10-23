LOWELL – Just a day after capturing the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 league championship, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Golf team was back on the course, this time next door at Mt. Pleasant in Lowell, to compete in the MVC Championship match.
Tewksbury finished the 10-team tournament in eighth place, a combined 256 score, and 40-over par. North Andover won it with a 223, including seven over. Andover was second, followed by Lowell, Central Catholic, Chelmsford, Haverhill and Billerica, before finishing with Tewksbury, Dracut and Methuen.
“We were represented by our four seniors as we all thought it only right for them to represent us as they have been our leaders all season,” said head coach Jim Sullivan. “In typical fashion of this team, the guys that have played three and four all season long were more than fine with it as they have the utmost respect for all four of those guys. I was really proud of those two and three guys that didn’t get to go as they all said, absolutely, the four seniors should go and represent us.
“We have very competitive guys in there in Conor Cremin and Matt Cooke and Jeremy Insogna, but they were all willing to follow the lead that the seniors have provided all year long and do why was best for the group and honor them in this way.”
John Ragucci was the team's top performer as he was tied for 15th overall with a plus-10, 82. Brady Lane was tied for 18th with a plus-12, 84, followed by Jason Cooke, who was tied for 31st at a plus-18, 90 and then Andrew Della Piana, who was 33rd with a plus-19, 91 score.
SEASON AWARDS
The Merrimack Valley Conference announced the post-season awards on Wednesday morning. Besides winning the MVC Division 2 Championship, Tewksbury also cleaned up with the individual awards. John Ragucci was named the MVC Division 2 Co-Player of the Year, while, senior Brady Lane and sophomores Conor Cremin and Matt Cooke were named as league all-stars. Jim Sullivan was named the MVC D2 Coach of the Year.
