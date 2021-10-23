BILLERICA — It was a strange week for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team, between games being delayed, games being canceled, and finally a couple of very competitive CAC games where the Rams went 1-1 against Lynn Tech and Mystic Valley to push their record to 5-3-4 on the season and keep their state tournament hopes alive.
The weirdness started for the Rams on Tuesday when they traveled to the Manning Bowl in Lynn to take on Lynn Tech, only to see their game delayed to a scheduling conflict at Manning, causing their game to not kick off until well after 8:00 pm.
Once the game did get underway, the Rams suffered a 3-1 loss to Lynn Tech, with freshman Jack Bourque of Wilmington scoring the only goal of the game for the Rams who were missing several players due to injury. It was the first varsity game and first varsity goal for Bourque. Also playing well for Shawsheen were sophomore Cam Santos, freshman Jayden Perez of Tewksbury, sophomore Nick Gerasimov and junior Tom Robenek.
The Rams followed up the loss to Lynn Tech with another road game, this time traveling to Mystic Valley where they picked up a key 2-1 win. Despite dominating the first half due to some big shots by senior Jeremy Perez and junior Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury as well as fellow junior Joe Woodward, the Rams entered halftime down 1-0., and it actually could have been worse.
"Mystic was a crazy game. We dominated the first half. We had many chances to score and couldn't put the ball in the net,” Shawsheen coach Tom Severo said. “Mystic had a penalty kick, but missed it or it would have been 2-0 at the half.”
The Rams also had their chances with a pair of penalty kicks early in the second half, but missed both opportunities, keeping the score at 1-0 in favor of Mystic. But Woodward stepped up for the Rams, scoring two second half goals to lead his team to victory.
His first goal came on a header off Rizzo’s corner kick, while the second came on a nice volley from a free kick on their own side of the field served by senior goalie Tyler Kopacz for his second assist of the season. Playing well for Shawsheen were freshman Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury, sophomore Brian Duhamel, sophomore Nick Gerasimov and junior Jonathan MacEachern
"After the missed penalty kicks, we are starting to wonder if we would ever score, but then fortunately we scored two nice goals to get the win,” Severo said. “It was a gut check win for us. In a way it was a game of lowlights instead of highlights, but we managed to still win. Every win is important for us right now. And Mystic is a pretty good team, so it was great game for us to pull out a win."
The Rams were scheduled for a game against CAC rival Greater Lawrence on Friday, but transportation problems forced the Reggies to cancel. Shawsheen will be back in action on Thursday of this week when they travel to Wakefield to take on Northeast Metro Tech, before traveling to Lowell Catholic on Monday. They also hope to make up the Greater Lawrence game, however not date has been determined as of yet.
CROSS COUNTRY
Both the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams for Shawsheen traveled to Essex Tech for a CAC road meet last Wednesday against a pair of very talented Hawk teams, with each Rams squad coming away with a tough loss. The Girls dropped a 19-44 decision, while the Boys fell by a score of 23-32.
On the boys side, junior Ben Hollenbeck led the way for the Rams, finishing second overall in a personal best time of 20:15, after Essex had taken first in a time of 19:55. Essex then took third place before senior captain Adam Ippolito took fourth in a personal best time of 20:23. Essex took the next two spots to take control of the meet before the Rams took three of the next four spots, but it was just not enough to catch the Hawks. Sophomore Gordon Noble was third for the Rams and seventh overall in a time of 21:01, while sophomore Will Biscan of Wilmington was ninth in a time of 21:17 and senior Connor Pyles of Wilmington was tenth in 21:20. Freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury (22:02) and fellow freshman Ethan Zadig 22:34 rounded out the top Rams finishers.
On the girls side, the Rams, who were once again very shorthanded, did the best they could, but simply could not keep up with the deep and talented Hawks while suffering their 19-44 loss.
Senior captain Devin Sweeney continued her remarkable season, finishing second overall in a time of 22:52, while Hannah Lyle was the next Rams finisher, in tenth place in a time of 26:55 while freshman Anna Andacic was next in a time of 28:41. Senior Sandra Watne of Wilmington and freshman Ayla Thissell rounded out the top Rams finishers.
The Rams were back in action on Wednesday afternoon when they traveled to Wakefield to take on Northeast Metro Tech in their regular season finale, with results of that meet not available as of press time.
Following the Northeast meet, the Rams will head to Greater Lowell for the CAC League Meet on Saturday, October 30 with a 9:00 am start, followed by the State Vocational Meet on Tuesday, November 2 in Wrentham.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Girls Soccer team suffered a pair of losses this past week, dropping a hard fought 2-1 loss to Essex Tech last Tuesday in a road game, before dropping a 5-2 home contest to Mystic Valley on Thursday to drop their record to 2-10 on the season.
In the loss to Essex Tech, the Rams got their only goal of the game from junior Kelsey Giordano, while also getting a fine performance in net from freshman goalie Sydney MacPherson of Wilmington, but it was not enough to overcome the Hawks, who made great use of their home field advantage.
“We were very sluggish, because they have their grass field, and all our games have been on turf, so we had a hard time adjusting,” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said.
Essex had taken a 1-0 lead into halftime and then added another goal early in the second half to make the score 2-0, with the Rams still looking a little out of sorts, forcing Michaud to call a timeout.
“I figured we would pick it up after that, but we really didn’t, so I waited about five more minutes and called a timeout and kind of rallied them up a little bit,” Michaud said. “I just told them that they were much better than this. And they went out and scored a goal, and I really felt like we played much better for the rest of the game.”
The Rams were unable to get the equalizer, however, and suffered the tough one goal loss. Even more tough to take than the loss, however, was the loss of junior defender Makayla Melanson of Tewksbury, who suffered a knee injury in the final three minutes of the game. Losing Melanson was a big blow to the Shawsheen lineup.
“Makayla has been so good for us,” Michaud said. “She has been a forward, a center mid and now we have her on defense this year and she has probably been our strongest defender. She has been really great. She is smart with the ball. She knows what to do with the ball and she is fast, so she can beat people to the ball. So, to lose her is a huge loss.”
While losing Melanson might not have made a difference at the end of the Essex game, it certainly hurt in the loss to Mystic. With the Rams already shorthanded on the back end due to injury, they were even more decimated heading into the Mystic game, where they were also forced to play without MacPherson in net who had suffered a hand injury.
The Rams got goals from junior midfielder Brielle Pigot and junior forward of Natalie Martin of Tewksbury in their 5-2 loss to Mystic.
Despite the stretch of tough luck, the Rams players are maintaining a positive attitude as they head into the final two games of the season.
“They are in great spirits. They are a really positive group. It’s great that they are not down on themselves or feeling sorry for themselves,” Michaud said. “We definitely had our moments against Mystic, and I though we played pretty well, considering all of our injuries.”
