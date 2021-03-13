TEWKSBURY — At the start of the 2019 season, no one really knew what to expect from the team's backfield. It was extremely crowded with a lot of talented or promising players. Whether it was Shane Aylward, Tyler Keough, Kalu Olu, junior returner Kyle Darrigo and sophomore Danny Fleming, they all wanted the ball and figuring out that dilemma would be a process.
Like head coach Brian Aylward and his staff always has the tendency to do, the Redmen found enough reps and spots for all of those players. Aylward and Keough mixed in as backs and receivers, Olu was used in different spots, usually a chance of pace type which really seemed to work out well.
Fleming was eased into the situation and got more reps as the season went along and then there was the little guy. Standing at 5-foot-6, 155 pounds (if that), Darrigo was coming off an impressive sophomore season with 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In terms of touches, he was also brought along slowly in 2019 getting a combined 16 carries in the first three games, before hitting double digits in each of the next seven games.
In that seven game span, he averaged 5.4 yards per rush, had 95 or more rushing yards four times and scored 12 touchdowns. The Redmen also went 7-0 during that stretch.
Head into Monday night’s season opener in this Fall-2 season, Darrigo will be the No. 1 ball carrier, with Olu as the fullback, but he will also see his share of touches. With 1,063 rushing yards and 19 combined touchdowns over the last two years, big things are expected out of Darrigo.
“Kyle has been a standout since he's got here. He's been such a good player for us, but he's also undersized,” said Aylward. “I can run down a list of guys who were outstanding at the youth level, who I have watched all the way up and their size just doesn't happen for them and they just can't do it. He's one of the exceptions in the entire time that I have been here. That size increase never really happened for him, but he's gotten better and better. He'll tell you honestly what he weighs, and if he says he weighs 160, I'll say no way. But I'll tell you what, he plays like he's 185 pounds and that's what matters.
“He's in the right program because we never lost faith in what we thought he could do here. He's has a lot of opportunities and (this year for us) he's going to be the smallest workhorse back in the state and he's going to be good and he's been good. He had a great year for us last year. He's going to have to have a lot of touches and we're going to ask him to do a lot for us on defense and special teams and all of that, so we'll see.”
In five of the team's 12 games last year, Darrigo found the end zone twice, doing so against Billerica, Dracut and then during all three post-season games with Lynn English, Concord-Carlisle and Duxbury.
“(Last season) went good but there's always room for improvement,” said Darrigo. “This year that's what this season is all about and that's what the off-season was about, improvement. We're ready. We have new linemen this year but we have known each other since we were like eight years old. We have the chemistry down, we have been playing together since we were seven or eight years old and I believe this is our year to go.”
There won't be any sectional or state tournaments this year, just the possibility of a Merrimack Valley Conference playoff series, but to Darrigo all he cares about is being on the field and contribute to what hopes to be another winning season.
“We just have to work together, believe in one another and have each other's backs,” he said. “I believe the biggest thing about the game of football is being able to pick someone up when someone is down and motivate them to keep pushing and keep going when times are tough.
“Last year I had my share of good runs but I also had plenty of bad runs and that's what we did last year to be successful (was pick each other up). Just in the scrimmage against Methuen, we were picking each other up. We got aggravated with each other, but that's part of the game and part of the football environment. The next play though we're right back supporting each other, nice job and I believe that's going to be a big part of our success.”
Darrigo said that once the fall season was canceled, he and the other two captains, Ryne Rametta and Will McKay, as well as the other seniors, made sure that the members of the team kept up the off-season commitment in the weight room, as well as have the same dedication and passion to the sport that he has. Kyle comes from a football family. His father Peter played in high school and college, his older brother Shane played for TMHS two years ago and younger brother Justin is a sophomore in the program now.
Kyle said that every Sunday the family watches football all day with the Patriots, the Red Zone package and all of the pizza, chili and other football food you can eat. While the siblings are close now, he said things were a little different when he was younger.
“Competitive,” he said with a laugh. “There were a lot of fights as everyone wanted to be number one so that set the tone for where I am today.”
Shane and Kyle officially dressed in one game together, Thanksgiving of 2017, but this season Kyle and Justin will have more than just one game together.
“It's different because I have always been playing with Shane with the way age groups are set up so it's good to be able to finally get on the same field as Justin. It's amazing to me to be able to play with another one of my brothers,” said Kyle.
Next year Justin will be the only Darrigo left in the high school program. Kyle has already committed to play football and attend Worcester State University.
“It was tough with COVID-19 and stuff and getting up on visits and stuff, but Coach (Adam) Peloquin and the Worcester staff have been doing a great job of keeping me in the loop and making me feel like it's my home. When I got to their campus, I got that feeling that it was going to be my home for the nest four years. I'm glad I made that decision.
“Overall just the coaches are awesome, the kids on the team are awesome. When I went there for a camp, they made me feel like I was a part of their family already and now that I'm officially part of it, I can only feel that it's just going to get better from here on out.”
Until the college days happen, Darrigo still has unfinished business to take care of here at Tewksbury.
“We're looking good out here. It's still early and we're still pulling off the edges, but overall I think when Monday comes against Dracut, we're going to be ready to fight. I believe we'll be ready and we'll start the season 1-0. I really believe that.”
Pretty big words from the little guy?
“It's not about the size of the dog, it's about the fight within the dog. That's how I see it,” said Kyle. “Coach (Aylward) has done a great job of keeping me motivated because I go up against all of these kids who are six-foot plus and it's intimidating, it is, but I know the guys have my back, so if I ever need them they are right there with me and coach has been motivating me and he keeps my head on track.
“(My lack of height has) never (been a problem for me). Like I said, it's more about the fight inside the dog and I'm always the one with the biggest fight. I always give it 100 percent and if I give 100 percent and I'm on my 'A game', then I know I can do big things.
“I've always known that I was going to be on the smaller size end because my parents are not the tallest of people, so I just try to make the best out of the opportunities given to me. I believe I have done that throughout high school.”
