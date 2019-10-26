BOXFORD — Having already wrapped up a tremendous regular season by winning the MVC Division 2 title with a pair of wins last week, the Tewksbury High Golf team opened up post season play on Monday when they traveled to Far Comers Golf Course in Boxford to compete in the MIAA Division 2 North sectional tournament.
With eighteen teams at the tournament, combined with ten to twelve individuals, the Redmen were competing among one hundred and twenty players on this day. The Redmen combined score of 353 with its top four scores placed them 14th overall.
The top four individual scores for the Redmen were Anthony Pecci 83 (33rd), John Beatrice 87 (Tied 49th), Sam White 90 (Tied 66th), and Garrett Kingston 93 (Tied 81st), along with Jake Nordstrom 94 (Tied 87th) and Campbell Pierce 98 (Tied 98th).
“It was a good day overall where we had guys playing pretty well for most of the day, but we ran into some tough greens as we were finishing that made a difference,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan said. “But these players did a fantastic job preparing themselves as they all got here (Far Corners) at least once in past two week and then a handful of them got here twice this past weekend.”
That commitment by the Redmen didn’t surprise Sullivan, as it was the that same type of commitment that led them to the league title this season.
Three Redmen will continue their season this week, as Pecci, Beatrice and Kingston will play in the MVC Individual Championship which was cancelled last week due to weather and will be played this Thursday at Vesper Country Club. Regardless of the results on Thursday, Sullivan will always look back on this year’s group of Redmen with great respect.
“This team and group of players has really set a higher bar for the future in terms of preparation and ability to step up and into roles that will help the team be successful. This team will leave behind that as their legacy and I as their coach I couldn't be prouder of them.”
