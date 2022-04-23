TEWKSBURY – Since its second meet of the season, held last Wednesday, Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Track-and-Field coach Scott Wilson said that a few nights of sleep have been interrupted.
“We lost to Lawrence 82-62 and (since the loss) I find myself waking up disappointed that we lost, but also encouraged with some of the strong performances,” he said. “Lawrence has a really big team this year with over 70 participants and they were able to have some great depth in most of the events. I was very impressed with them and sometimes an opponent just gets the better of you.”
The loss puts Tewksbury at 1-1 in the early part of the season, and the Redmen now have a long break until competing at the State Relay Meet on May 1st, followed by the next dual meet scheduled for May 4th.
In the loss to Lawrence, six athletes placed in two or more events. Junior Alex Arbogast was first in both the long jump (19-8) and 100 (11.2) and was second in the 200 (22.2). Then Eric Impink was first in the discus (10-9-6) and third in the shot put (36-5). Kyle Adams was first in the javelin (132-1) and second in the shot put (39-6). Elijiah Acholonu was first in the triple jump (38-4) and third in the 100 (11.5), Will Eskenas was first in the mile (5:02) and second in the two-mile (11:29.7) and Willow Trodden was second in the triple jump (37-10.50) and third in the 110-meter hurdles (11.5). The six of them combined to score 45 of the team's 62 points.
“Alex won both the long jump and 100 but then in the 200, he took second, losing to (one of the state's top sprinters) in losing to Jordany (Volquez), who was flying (21.9). Arbo won’t lose too many races this year and this was a fun one to watch,” said Wilson. “In the triple jump, we took first and second, but the only surprise was that Elijah Acholonu out jumped Willow Trodden. Elijah is really coming on and once Willow is (completely) healthy and (Ryan) Cuvier returns, this will be an area of strength. In the shot put, both Kyle Adams and Eric Impink continue to be consistent. Eric also shined in the discus, and Kyle led the way with a first in the javelin.
“Will Eskenas ran an early two-mile and was chasing one of the better runners in the state to take second, and then turned around and delivered a fast first place in the mile. Then in the hurdles, Willow Trodden ran a good race against one of the best in New England and had a third place finish. We have some work to do to get him back to last year’s level but there is no doubt he’ll put in that work.”
There were three other first places, including Jerry Kerkeland in the high jump (5-8), Nick Polimeno in the 400 (50.7) and Nick Alvarado in the 800 (2:07.1).
“Jerry Kerkeland is still learning the high jump but he continues to soar up over the bar. I am looking forward to his continued growth but was pleased with his first place finish and clearing 5-8. Captain Nick Polimeno took first in a blazing 50.7 and continues to look amazing,” said Wilson. “Then Nick Alvarado took down Ezequiel Alvarez from Lawrence in a very impressive race. Zeke won’t lose many races this year.”
Rounding out the scoring included third places from Jack Callahan in the pole vault (8-0) and Dante Dunac in the long jump (17-5).
“Jack Callahan is a first time participant and he cleared eight feet and certainly looks poised to go higher. I think we will see a new personal record each week. This was a nice third place finish for Jack,” said Wilson.
Overall in the meet, Tewksbury was swept in the 400-meter hurdles and the two relay races, giving the Lancers 19 total points on the day, with Tewksbury losing by 20.
“I thought we underperformed in a number of areas. Lawrence delivered strong and surprising performances in the pole vault, shot put, discus and javelin. We are not juggernauts in any of these events but I certainly thought we would deliver more points in these events. We are still growing and missing some pieces (injuries) in the high jump, 400-hurdles and 200 so I think better things will come in May,” said Wilson. “We have a tremendous amount of work to do to achieve our goals. Hopefully we get lucky and someone beats this Lawrence team, but they will have to be at their best to do it.”
On the flip side of things, Wilson said there's plenty of positives to build from.
“Shout out to (Assistant) Coach Jill Paige and her work with the jumpers. Some of the newer performers delivered personal records and some exciting performances. And our varsity athletes performed well in an area we don’t typically score well against Lawrence.”
