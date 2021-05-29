CHELMSFORD – After taking what the coach expressed as a few steps back after the program's first meet, which included stating that he made some blunders, Fran Cusick watched his track team take several giant steps ahead after a tremendous all-around performance in their 90-55 victory over Chelmsford held Wednesday afternoon at the McCarthy Middle School.
"We needed this day. The previous Wednesday wasn’t a good day for us, despite some good performances. Today was one of those days where things were just clicking and everything seemed to be going our way. Chelmsford is a good program and they beat us in a meet during the Fall-2 Season, so we were definitely motivated to do everything we could to get this win," said Cusick.
Not counting the two relay teams, which both won – and those were huge factors at the time of the meet – a total of 16 individuals placed either first, second or third in the meet, including eight first places, 13 seconds and four third places, meaning all hands on-deck and all executed and performed on this day.
Cusick said that probably the most climatic event of the day belonged to the 4x400 relay team of Brenna Cassidy, Kimsan Nguyen, Isabel DeSisto and Maddy Forgione.
"Brenna led off and she is just a good athlete; she’s a team captain on the soccer team, she’s a skilled dancer, and she’s been willing to do whatever is asked of her on the track team. In this case, I grabbed her about five minutes before the 4x4 and just threw her in on the lead-off leg. She kept us in the race with a 69 second split.
"Next up was freshman Kimsan Nguyen, who has been so consistent for us. Kimsan ran a similar leg to Brenna, but got us a little closer to Chelmsford. Junior Isabel DeSisto was our third leg. Isabel has shown amazing improvement since her freshman year. She split about the same time as Kimsan and Brenna; but now we were in striking distance of Chelmsford when Isabel handed off to her good friend Maddy Forgione.
“Maddy took it out hard and swung around the Chelmsford girl at the 100-meter turn. They battled down the stretch, but Maddy ultimately came through with the victory in what was a nice moment for all four individuals."
Those were five big points at the time, which came after five other ones, coming from the 4x100 relay race which saw Cassidy Paige, Emma Giordano, Maria Da Silva and Noelia Cura come through with a combined time of 53.5 seconds.
"The 4x100 was just as thrilling as the 4x400. It was neck and neck for the entire race and Noelia got the baton for the anchor it was dead even. Noelia managed to just pull ahead to give us an important victory. Big credit goes to Coach Jill Paige for getting this crew ready on very short notice. We had a few injuries and last minute scratches which caused us to change our team at the last minute.”
Paige also was second in the triple jump at 29-10 and Da Silva was third in the 100 (13.4).
There were seven other individuals who placed in multiple events led by sophomore Carinna Barron, who was first in the 100-meter high hurdles (17.4), 400-meter hurdles (71.9) and was second in the long jump (15-11) as she accounted for 13 of the team's total 90 points.
Makayla Paige won both the long jump (16-3) and 400 (59.6), and Maci Chapman took top billing in both the mile (6:09) and 800 (23.3) as the duo combined for 20 of the team's points.
“Maci Chapman was a double winner running an in-control 6:11 in the mile and then blasting a 2:33 time in the 800, which was a personal record,” said Cusick. “Molly Cremin was right behind Maci in the 800 (for second place) with a 2:35 (time).”
Noelia Cura was first in the triple jump (30-2) and second in the 200 (27.3), Izzie Carleton was second in both the 110-meter hurdles (17.8) and 400-hurdles (72.4), while Amanda Ogden was second in the pole vault (7-6) and 100 (13.0) and Abby Demos was second in the shot put (31-9) and third in the discus (65-10).
The other first place came from senior Erin Sands in the two-mile as she came across at 13:18, while Olivia Millspaugh was second at 14:32.
“Erin is just so consistent and reliable. She ran this race like the seasoned veteran she is. I was also very proud of Olivia for giving this race what she had. She really, really did not want to run the two-mile. But once she was on the line, she gave the team what she had and came away with a solid second place,” said the coach.
Rounding out the place finishers included Riley Veits and Victoria Allen both clearing 4-0 in the high jump to take second and third, Jaden Kasule was third in the pole vault (7-0) and Ava Piccolo was third in the javelin tossing 74-3.
“Ava Piccolo had herself an epic day. She did all three throwing events and had a personal record in each and every one. Then she came over and asked to run the 200 and proceeded to personal record in that,” said Cusick.
Tewksbury faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will compete at the Division 3 state relays to be held at Gordon College on Sunday starting at 4:30.
