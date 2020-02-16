METHUEN – Over the course of the last few weeks, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team has picked up their share of wins, but really haven't played particularly well.
Back on February 1st, the team played a fantastic game – minus several defensive breakdowns in a 4-3 loss to Andover – and that followed with a subpar performance in a 3-2 win over Acton-Boxboro this past Wednesday.
Needing to get back on track, the Red Rangers hosted the Billerica/Chelmsford co-op team at home on Saturday night and for the most part played significantly better with a 3-1 win, including holding a 24-9 advantage in shots.
The two wins this week puts the Red Rangers at 10-2-4 overall and 5-1-2 in the league (12 points). The team has four games left on the regular season schedule and none bigger than the next one against HPNA, which was held on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. HPNA is currently 15-0-2 overall and 7-0-1 in the league (15 points).
The Red Rangers would have to beat HPNA and then Westford Academy on Saturday, and then would need HPNA to tie or lose to Andover in order to either tie or win the league championship outright.
After HPNA and Westford (5-7-4), the Red Rangers will finish up in the Newburyport tournament facing Shrewsbury (13-4-1) and Masconomet (9-4-3).
"It's not going to be easy," said head coach Sarah Oteri. "If we can play a little bit better than how we did tonight, we'll be OK. We're looking to be a little bit more consistent – that's where we want to be. We've been having some really good shifts and then some slower shifts, so we're just trying to get back to that consistency a little bit more."
The Red Rangers will really need to pick up as many points as possible over these last four games. As of Tuesday morning, there's 19 teams that have qualified for the Division 1 State Tournament, another six who should qualify in their last few games and then another four who still could make it but need to basically win outright.
If the tournament started today, the Red Rangers would be the No. 12 seed, thus a few more wins would push them up and avoid a tough first round match-up.
Billerica/Chelmsford is one of the teams that needs to win outright to get in with games against Westford Academy and Winthrop, as the loss to the Red Rangers hurt their chances.
The Red Rangers jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first period, then made it 2-0 after the second, before adding one more in the third. Brenna Greene scored the first goal on a wrist shot from the point, which through a screen landed in the back of the net. Assists were given to Tewksbury residents Riley Sheehan and Ryan Quinn.
Jessica Driscoll scored her 21st goal of the season in a wrist shot to the top corner with assists going to Greene and Quinn coming with 2:48 left in the second.
Then on the power play, the Red Rangers displayed strong passing as Driscoll and Maddie Sjostedt set up Greene, who put another quick wrist shot past the goalie to make it 3-0.
Billerica/Chelmsford scored a power play goal with 3:37 left but the Red Rangers held off the attack after that to come away with their tenth win of the season.
"It was a good game. I thought we were in a little bit of a slump, so it was good to come out and play pretty fast and pretty strong right away so that was good," said Oteri.
In the 3-2 win over AB, Nikole Gosse, Quinn and Greene had the goals.
"We just didn't have it that night. We were a little slower – so was the pace of the game but it was good that we had enough to get by and get the win,” said Oteri.
After the game with HPNA, the Red Rangers will host Westford on Saturday, before the Newburyport games on Monday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.