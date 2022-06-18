DANVERS – Regardless of who they were going to play in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament, the Shawsheen Tech Girls Lacrosse team knew they would be facing a tough opponent. After all, that is why a team is in the tournament in the first place.
But with that being said, when the official pairings came out, the Rams had to be looking at their first round matchup with Essex Tech and thinking to themselves “You’ve got to be kidding me.” Because as well as the Rams had played all season, on their way to winning their fourth straight State Vocational championship and a 15-2 overall record headed into the state tournament, the only opponent that had gotten the better of them all season was Essex Tech, with the Hawks handing the Rams their only two defeats of the season, beating them 11-6 in Danvers and then 16-8 a few weeks later in the rematch in Billerica.
Still, even with a depleted lineup the Rams gave the Hawks all they could handle in their first round matchup last Wednesday in Danvers, for almost a full half anyway, trailing only 6-3 late in the first half and 10-5 at the break, before eventually losing by a score of 21-11
“The girls showed up with nothing to lose. They played with admirable intensity for the entire game,” Shawsheen coach Alex O’Reilly said. “We were down three starting seniors due to scheduling conflicts and injury. We only had one sub and people were playing all over the place. Attack players were in defensive positions, mids were sending down to offense so they could catch a quick break. It was chaos but they rolled with it and made it work.
“We were close on the scoreboard for a significant portion of the game but we ran out of gas. The girls cranked it until the clock ran out though and that was a great way to go out.”
The Rams were actually still within striking distance with 15 minutes left in the game, trailing 14-7, but four straight goals by Essex quickly made the score 18-7, creating running time for a brief stretch due to the ten goal differential. But still the Rams did not quit, fighting back to within 18-10, before Essex
“We took a timeout with seven minutes left so the girls could grab water and take a quick break. We needed two more goals to stop the running time,” O’Reilly said. “The girls got their second wind and came back out ready to wreak havoc on Essex. We cranked out three goals in one minute and twenty seconds, but it just wasn't enough for us to make a full comeback.
“The girls were relentless until the buzzer went off. I am very proud of them and their commitment to going out of this season with a huge fight and their heads held high.”
Shawsheen was led offensively as they have been all season by leading scorer Kerry Brown, who had five goals, while senior Devin Sweeney had three, sophomore Alexis Fox of Wilmington had two and freshman Fiona Rexford had one. Meanwhile freshman goalie Pieris Fowler had 12 saves in her state tournament debut.
“Pieris did great in her first state tourney game. Having the vocational tourney experience from last weekend certainly gave her a taste of what to expect,” O’Reilly said. “Her demeanor is incredibly chill. She shows up, does her job, asks me for her save percentage when a game ends, and moves on to prepping for the next game. She does her job and she does it very well. Bill Belichick would love her!”
And there was plenty for O’Reilly to love about this team, particularly her seven seniors, co-captains Gaby Ortiz of Tewksbury and Devin Sweeney, as well as Kasey McFadden, Ashley Talbot and Darielle Wilson of Tewksbury, along with Abbie Wood and Lexi Vio.
“This team has come leaps and bounds from where we were back in March. We did so much work this season to foster mental toughness and to encourage intensity on the field,” O’Reilly said. “The seniors had it, but there were three more grades of girls who really hadn't experienced the culture of our team in full effect due to the pandemic and last year's shortened season. They had the talent, which made things easier in some ways, but we really had to sell them on the idea of buying in and understanding the culture.”
But that winning culture did not just start this season. It actually started with O’Reilly first took over the head coaching job in 2016.
“When I took over back in 2016, I asked those girls what they wanted from me as their new coach. They said they were the only team in the school without a banner hanging in the gym, and they wanted me to help get them a banner,” O’Reilly said. “So, in 2016 we set out with #FTB and it's been the defining phrase of our culture ever since. #FTB is For The Banner.
“Every year since, the girls know that, and they know about the 2016 team who took this program to the next level. Each class since 2016 has earned their year on the banner, whether it be for winning the league championship, the state vocation tournament, or both, and these 2022 seniors retaught that legacy to our team after two inconsistent years of spring sports.
Of course, O’Reilly and the Rams must now say goodbye to those seven seniors. That is never an easy thing for a program to do, especially with such a large and talented group. But although they will be sorely missed, the Rams will move forward next season with a talented group that included leading scorer Brown, Fowler in net, junior Kiley McFadden on Tewksbury, sophomore Alexis Fox of Wilmington, along with many others. The future certainly still appears bright for the Rams.
“I am very optimistic when I look ahead to next season. Juniors Kerry Brown and Kiley McFadden will be returning, along with Makayla Melanson who has been out this season recovering from a torn ACL,” O’Reilly said. “We will have Pieris Fowler back in net, and ten field players returning to the varsity roster. Sophomores Riley Rourke and Alexis Fox started this season as subs, and finished as starting key contributors to our offense. I am really looking forward to seeing them step into bigger roles on the field and filling the void of our graduated seniors.”
BOYS LACROSSE
The Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team saw their terrific season come to an end this past weekend with a 20-5 loss to Dracut in the Round of 16 of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament on Saturday night at Dracut High. With the loss the No. 13 Rams ended their season with a record of 18-3, while No. 4 Dracut improved to 17-3 and advanced to the tournament’s Elite Eight where they took on Foxboro on Wednesday night.
Shawsheen had earned their spot in the Round of 16 with an opening round 13-7 win over Lowell Catholic, while Dracut had rolled past Matignon by a score of 22-0 in their first round matchup.
The loss for the Rams ended a tremendous season which saw them win the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title with a 15-1 record within the league and also advance to the State Vocational championship game, where they lost in overtime to Essex Tech.
The Rams were led in scoring this season by senior attack and captain Dylan Timmons of Wilmington, who had 50 goals and 39 assists for 89 points to lead the Rams in all three scoring categories. Sophomore attack Kyle Gray of Wilmington was next among Rams scorers with 43 goals and 14 assists for 57 points, while senior attack Kyle Brouillette had 35 goals and 21 assists for 56 points.
Senior captain Jacob Martins of Wilmington, meanwhile was second on the team in assists with 27 on the season and also added 19 goals for a total of 46 points.
Senior goalie Tyler Leeds was stellar in net for the Rams, with a record of 17-2 on the season, making 148 saves and allowing 5.1 goals per game.
The Rams will lose several key seniors off of this year team, like Timmons, Martins, Brouillette and Leeds, as well as fellow captains Ryan Dusablon and Aydan Churchill, both of Wilmington, but they will also bring back a strong core next season.
Among those returning for the Rams next season will be Gray, freshman Zack Timmons of Wilmington (26 goals), sophomore Rich Elliot (30 goals) and freshman Adam Priest (40 goals) among many others who made big contributions to the Rams league championship season.
