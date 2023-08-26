Being a baseball fan in Massachusetts is a privilege like none other.
With historic Fenway Park only about 20 miles away, the pinnacle of baseball stadiums is about a 30-minute drive down Route 93.
However, America’s most beloved ballpark isn’t all New England has to offer. Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut are all home to minor league baseball teams.
New Hampshire
The Fisher Cats
Delta Dental Stadium, home to the double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, is the perfect baseball experience to cap off the summer.
Whether it be a night out with the family or a quest to discover Major League Baseball’s next stars, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats sure know how to create an unforgettable night at the ballpark.
Located in Manchester, N.H., Delta Dental Stadium is roughly a 45-minute drive up I-93 North. With parking available adjacent to the stadium for $10 as well as ticket prices ranging from $10-$24.
Earlier this spring, Delta Dental Stadium was voted the best AA ballpark in the country through Ballpark Digest, and it isn’t hard to see why.
There isn’t a bad seat in the house.
The 6,500 capacity stadium offers a basic seating chart stretching from the third base side to the first base side. There is one level of the general admission concourse, with a second floor dedicated to private suites for group events.
The eats aren’t bad either.
The main concourse is home to multiple concession stands, where hot dogs, chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, and more are available to purchase. A hot dog and a water will cost $9.25.
The park is also home to the Samuel Adams Brewhouse, which is located behind the left field wall. The full-service restaurant and bar remains open before and during games, offering a unique viewing experience for fans.
However, the uniqueness doesn’t end there. Delta Dental Stadium is the only baseball stadium in the country to share its location with a hotel. The Hilton Garden Inn is located directly behind center field, where guests can catch the action from the comfort of their hotel room.
With more than 150 Fisher Cat players to reach the Major Leagues, the on-field product features the stars of baseball’s tomorrow. Current Blue Jays sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette both stopped in Manchester on their way to the MLB.
Nearly every game also highlights a promotion — whether it’s giveaway nights, theme nights, or in-game events and contests, there isn’t a dull moment at Delta Dental.
On July 27, the Fisher Cats hosted the Hartford Yard Goats on chicken tenders night, a nod to the 1974 invention of the chicken tender in Manchester.
The team rebranded to the New Hampshire Chicken Tenders for the game, rocking special jerseys while the stadium offered chicken tenders from Manchester’s Puritan Restaurant.
Following the 7-5 victory, fans stuck around for a fireworks show.
Amidst the various festivities surrounding the park, New Hampshire’s Phil Clarke was able to blast two home runs to lead a come-from-behind victory. Just days later, he was promoted to triple-A Buffalo. For Clarke, it’s easy to perform in the fun-filled atmosphere.
“This year we have been getting much better crowds, which has been really great for the team,” he said following the game. “The atmosphere here is awesome, it’s a great place to watch a game because there’s so many different places to eat and places to hang out.
“The staff at the Fisher Cats has done an awesome job running the games this year and making them really fun to attend,” he continued. “For players, you always want to play in front of a full crowd, especially when they are loud and cheering for you. It makes it that much better and it makes an environment like minor league baseball where sometimes
it can be long and you’re tired, you can go out there and really try to win and have fun.”
Fisher Cats remaining home games:
*Thursday, Aug. 24 – 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25 – 7:05 p.m. (hat giveaway)
*Saturday, Aug. 26 – 7:05 p.m. (free blood pressure screenings)
Sunday, Aug. 27 – 1:05 p.m. (free pencil pouch / meet princesses)
Tuesday, Sept. 12 – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 – 6:30 p.m. (Bark in the Park – fans can bring dogs)
*Thursday, Sept. 14 – 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15 – 6:30 p.m. (military buy one, get one free)
*Saturday, Sept. 16 – 6:30 p.m. (bobblehead giveaway)
Sunday, Sept. 17 – 1:35 p.m. (Fan appreciation night)
*— fireworks after game
To purchase single game tickets and for more information on Delta Dental Stadium, visit milb.com/new-hampshire.
Connecticut
Hartford Yard Goats
The Yard Goats are the AA affiliate to the Colorado Rockies and play at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford, which has been voted America’s Best Double-A Ballpark four times.
The ride is less than two hours and there are six available parking lots.
All six lots are within two blocks of Dunkin’ Park and easily accessible from Interstate 84 and Interstate 91. Fans have the opportunity to pre-pay for parking.
In a tribute to the Whalers, the former NHL hockey team in Hartford, the Yard Goats annually host “Whalers Alumni Weekend” which invites former Whalers players to the ballpark for a two-day event, featuring autograph sessions and meeting with the fans.
The Goats also have popular non-baseball events like the annual G.O.A.T. Brew Fest — which invites breweries and distilleries from all over the region to come let fans sample their most popular drinks, accompanied by live music and food.
Game tickets range from $13 to $31.
Yard Goats remaining home games:
Tuesday, Aug. 29 – 7:10 p.m. – Yard Goats knit cap giveaway
Wednesday Aug. 30 – 7:10 p.m. – Rob Dibble bobblehead giveaway
Thursday, Aug. 31 – 7:10 p.m. – meet John O’Hurley from Seinfeld
Friday, Sept. 1 – 7:10 p.m. – celebrate minority-owned businesses in Hartford
Saturday, Sept. 2 – 6:10 p.m. - fireworks
Sunday, Sept. 3 – 1:10 p.m. – Kids run the bases
Tuesday, Sept. 5 – 7:10 p.m. – Jersey Giveaway to adults
Wednesday, Sept. 6 – 7:10 p.m. – Grateful Dead night
Thursday, Sept. 7 – 7:10 p.m. – HBCU Night (historically black colleges & universities)
Friday, Sept. 8 – 7:10 p.m. – Pride Night
Saturday, Sept. 9 – 6:10 p.m. – celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Sunday, Sept. 10 – 1:10 p.m. – kids run the bases / free fire helmets for kids
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/hartford/tickets/single-game-tickets
Massachusetts
Worcester Red Sox
The WooSox took the place of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the AAA affiliate of the Red Sox, and have a waiting list for season tickets.
Tickets range from $9 to $44.
The park is about an hour away down Rt. 495/290.
Through a combination of publicly and privately owned areas, there are at least 22 known parking lots or garages available to fans within a half mile walking radius of Polar Park, with over 7,300 total parking spaces in that area and more than 3,900 available spaces on any given game day or night. For a ballpark the size of Polar Park, having approximately 2,500 total parking spaces for fans within a half mile radius is recommended, and the City of Worcester and the WooSox have teamed up to provide many parking options near the ballpark, including several options for pre-booked parking for those fans who would like to do so in advance of the game.
WooSox remaining home games:
Tuesday, Aug. 29 – 6:45 p.m. – Taco and Tequila Tuesday
Wednesday, Aug. 30 – 6:45 p.m. – Woof Woof Wednesday (fans can bring dogs)
Thursday, Aug. 31 – 6:45 p.m. – meet Bill “Spaceman” Lee
Friday, Sept. 1 – 6:45 p.m. – Childhood Cancer Awareness Night
Saturday, Sept. 2 – 4:05 p.m. – youth clinic
Sunday, Sept. 3 – 1:05 p.m. – Kids run the bases
Tuesday, Sept. 12 – 6:45 p.m. – LegoDreamzzz night
Wednesday, Sept. 13 – 6:45 p.m. – Korean Heritage Night
Thursday, Sept. 14 – 6:45 p.m. – Meet Will Middlebrooks
Friday, Sept. 15 – 6:45 p.m. – Pride at the Park
Saturday, Sept. 16 – 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17 – 1:05 p.m. – Ryan Fitzgerald Bobbleheads / Kids run the bases
To purchase tickets visit https://www.milb.com/worcester/tickets/single-game-tickets
Maine
Portland Seadogs
Historic Hadlock Field is a wonderful venue to watch a game and is only about 90 minutes away.
Tickets range from $16 to $35.
The Sea Dogs are the AA affiliate of the Red Sox.
There is plenty of parking within walking distance of the park.
SeaDogs remaining home games:
Thursday, Aug. 24 – 6 p.m. – Elvis performs before the game
Friday, Aug. 25 – 6 p.m. – Maine Clambakes night
Saturday, Aug. 26 – 6 p.m. – Fireworks after the game / Women in Sports Night
Sunday, Aug. 27 – 1 p.m. – Princess & Pirate Day / Lunch Bag giveaway
Tuesday, Aug. 29 – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30 – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31 – 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1 – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2 – 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3 – 1 p.m. (Kids run the bases)
Tuesday, Sept. 12 – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 – 6 p.m. (fans can bring dogs)
Thursday, Sept. 14 – 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15 – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 – 1 p.m. – Fan Appreciation Day
Sunday, Sept. 17 – 1 p.m. – Grandparents Day / kids run the bases
To buy tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/portland/tickets/single-game-tickets
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.