HAVERHILL – Over the last few weeks, the Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team has been climbing the ladder in terms of reaching higher team scores every time out, so it was just a matter of time before the team was able to crack into the win column. That finally happened last Wednesday.
Behind strong all-around performances by Amanda Ogden and Isabelle Schille, Tewksbury just barely edged out Haverhill by the slimmest of margins, 133.7-133.3, winning by four tenths of a point.
The win puts Tewksbury at 1-4 on the season.
"We are a small but mighty team," said head coach Jessica Wilkey. "We have a total of ten gymnasts. We are super excited about our first win of the season. The team is putting in the work, gaining confidence and we're just looking for that consistency. We are looking forward to the remainder of the season."
Ogden was the winner in the overall competition with a score of 36.05, while Schille was second at 34.80. Ogden had scores of 9.0 or above in three of the events, including a 9.35 on the floor exercise, a 9.05 on the vault, a 9.0 on the bars and then an 8.05 on the balance beam.
Schille also had an outstanding day as she finished with a 9.1 on the bars, an 8.9 on the floor exercise, an 8.8 on the vault and an 8.0 on the bars.
"Amanda won the vault, won the floor exercise, was tied for first on the bars and was second on beam, and Isabella won the beam and was second on the floor," said Wilkey. "They are both rocking the house and just both nailed their routines."
Also competing on the vault included Jessica Satterfield with a 7.7, Jocelyn Delorey with a 7.1, Emma Cole at 7.0 and Julia Carlson at 6.9. On the bard, Madison Wheeler had an impressive 8.4 score and was followed by Alexis Devlin (7.45), Satterfield (5.7) and Carlson (5.2).
On the beam, Wheeler again was strong with an 8.0 and was followed by Devlin at 7.9, Satterfield at 5.5 and then Olivia Satterfield with a 5.0.
Finally on the floor, Wheeler scored an 8.3, Devlin had an 8.05, and then Carlson finished at 6.4 and Olivia Satterfield at 6.2.
"The other key athletes for us were Wheeler, Devlin, who is an eighth grader, Delorey and Jessica Satterfield," said Wilkey.
Tewksbury will host North Andover and Lowell in a tri-meet on Thursday at 7:30 pm, and then travel to Dracut on Friday night to conclude the regular season. The team will then have nearly three weeks off before the MVC Meet which will be held on February 6th.
