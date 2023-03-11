BILLERICA — Early in the second period of Sunday night's Div. 4 Round of 16 state tournament game between the No. 5 seed Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team and No. 12 seed Cohasset/Hull, the visitors scored a power-play goal to tie the score at 1-1.
How did the Rams respond?
Quickly.
Less than a minute later, senior captain Nick Calouro of Tewksbury finished a play started by sophomore defenseman Larry Cullity of Billerica and junior forward Liam Milne of Wilmington to make it 2-1 and the Rams were off and running and on their way to the 4-2 victory.
“When it’s 1-1, that next goal is going to be huge for either team,” said Calouro. “For our team to be able to get that second goal, especially right after they tied it, was definitely a huge motivator to keep us going.”
Calouro admits, he didn’t even see the puck go in.
“I used their defenseman as a screen,” he said. “I just took a shot on net and I didn’t even know it went in until I heard everyone screaming."
At 10:04 of the period, junior Chase Darcey of Billerica made a steal with Shawsheen shorthanded and scored an unassisted goal for a 3-1 lead.
Three minutes later on the power play, Shawsheen (18-3-1) delivered a crushing blow when Darcey scored again, assisted by sophomore forward Dylan Higson.
The three-goal advantage was more than enough for junior goalie Mike Cedrone of Billerica and his defensive corps.
“Any team can come back and we couldn’t let down,” added Calouro of that third period.
“The defense played well,” Ram head coach Chuck Baker said. “Coach (Alex) Mosca really has them playing well.”
Since allowing four goals against Essex Tech on Jan. 16, Shawsheen is 10-1-1 in its last 12 games and has allowed just 17 goals during that stretch.
Cohasset/Hull (13-6-3) did score once early in the third period when senior Matt Mahoney beat Cedrone on the power play, but the visitors never got any closer.
“The effort was much better tonight,” said Baker. “This was a really solid win.”
Senior Evan Curtis of Burlington, junior Derek Nazarro of Tewksbury, senior Kevin Ackerley of Wilmington, junior Brody Amenkowicz and Cullity all helped keep Cohasset/Hull off the board.
Cedrone added late saves on sophomore Luke Dunham and senior Matt Mahoney, flashing a glove to stop Mahoney's bid.
Calouro said Cedrone has stepped up since becoming the starting netminder late in the regular season.
“He only played a few games and all of a sudden it was ‘Hey, you’re the starting goalie now,’” Calouro said. “There was definitely a lot of pressure on him, but under pressure, he’s kept us in a majority of our games. He has been unbelievable. We couldn’t ask for a better goalie to have for the playoffs right now. He came in totally prepared and he’s killing it.”
Baker said assistant coach Scott Khachadourian helped get Cedrone ready for his leading role.
“Mike has done a great job and was really up for the challenge,” said Baker. “And the defense has played well in front of him.”
Early on, Shawsheen controlled the action as Chase Darcey, senior Brady Darcey of Billerica and Higson all enjoyed good scoring bids. Higson actually set up Brady Darcey for what appeared to be the first goal of the game at 8:48, but game officials waved off the tally.
Three minutes later, the Rams finally cashed in when dynamic freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington set up Higson with a nice pass that Higson snapped past senior goalie Luke Cosentino with three minutes left in the opening period.
The Rams were whistled for a penalty at 4:49 of the second period and Cohasset/Hull capitalized quickly.
Just 26 seconds into the man-advantage, junior Robbie Casagrande converted a pass by Dunham to make it 1-1.
With momentum hanging in the balance, Calouro came through with his go-ahead goal.
Cohasset/Hull had its chances to tie the game again, but the Ram defense answered the call.
Nazarro had a terrific hustle play to disrupt a partial breakaway before a shorthanded unit sparked by Ackerley and Calouro as well as junior Keenan Considine of Wilmington and freshman Jake Banda of Wilmington killed the next Cohasset/Hull power play until Chase Darcey's shorthanded strike.
Junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington also came through with a solid defensive play, stopping a shorthanded breakaway by sophomore Shane Mulcahy from behind.
The win pushed Shawsheen into the Round-of 8 and on Wednesday night with results not available at press time, the Rams were matched up against No. 4 seed Grafton (18-2-0). A win there and the Rams would advance to the state semi-finals (or the Final-4) and would face the winner of No. 1 seed Norwell (22-1-0) or the No. 8 seed Martha’s Vineyard (14-8-0).
