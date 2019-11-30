TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury’s JV Football team finished the year with a record of 7-3.
This is Steve Kasprzak’s 11th season as coach of the team. ‘Kaz’ as he’s referred to, graduated from TMHS in 2003 and played football under Coach Brian Aylward. He also went on to play football at the college level at Worcester State.
Coach always has the varsity team in mind when building the JV squad.
“In this program, we don’t like to delegate players to teams, we just want to put a player in the best possible position going forward; it’s one unit.”
In the over 20 years of the Aylward regime, teams are always built on high character and dependability.
“It is not so much what you can do athletically as it is what you can do characteristically, we don’t have the fastest, strongest kids in the area, but the kids are unselfish, and they know what their role is,” Kasprzak said.
Coach said the team’s last game against Andover stood out to him.
“They definitely took strides with being disciplined after the whistle, and having a strong mental attitude, we were very pleased with their efforts,” he said.
‘Kaz’ says that Cameron Cimmino, Mikey Kelly, and Michael Duggan made significant strides as dependent players
“They can play all eleven positions on the field if we tell him to,” he said. “They do everything right on and off the field.”
He believes the future is bright for this program.
“I hope the kids pass the torch to next year and continue to put the work in,” he said.
The team includes: Ja’Myric Levy, William McKay, Michael Kelly, Daniel Fleming, Aidan Trulli, Logan Auth, Cole Kimtis, Cameron Cimmino, Michael Duggan, Evan Silva, Patrick Marcley, Nicholas Wilson, Aaron Connelly, Brett Graham, and Logan Frost.
FRESHMEN FOOTBALL
Tewksbury’s Freshmen Football team finished the year with a record of 9-1-1 after beating Wilmington 28-6 last Friday.
Paul Saunders just wrapped up his eighth season. He graduated in 2001 from TMHS and played under Coach Aylward.
The team had a total of 24 kids on the roster.
It was all system’s go at the beginning of August for the team.
“[Coach Aylward] gives them access to the weight room, and that’s when they start to put the work in,” said Coach Saunders.
Saunders has stuck with one motto throughout his entire coaching career.
“A lot of it is teaching the players to be good men, in school and on the field, especially when you put the uniform on, so the younger kids can look up to them,” he said.
One game that stood out to Coach Saunders was a game against Methuen.
“We were up 20-6, coming out of halftime, we turned the ball over three times, they came back to take the lead, and it was back and forth,” he said. “Methuen was driving, and Michael Sullivan made a play at the goal line and recovered a fumble, and we won the game.”
They also played well in all three facets of the game, and as Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick says, complementary football for all 60 minutes in the game against Billerica, crushing them 36-6.
Saunders does not like to define leaders for the team. “It is a team sport, some players are boisterous on the field, but with the players you have, you roll with them,” he said.
Coach praises that after the year is over, players immediately have to start putting in the work for next season. “No one is going to walk on the field and be a starter at the varsity level,” said Saunders.
Tewksbury’s Freshmen Football Team includes Elijah Acholonu, Alexander Arbogast, Royce Bacay, Jonah Bennett, Richard Bongiorno, Albert Bosworth, James Carroll, Brandon Contardi, Ryan Cuvier, Justin Darrigo, Nicholas Degloria, Jack Donovan, Chandler Dubay, Ryan Fleming, Edward Galante, Sean Hirtle, Maximus Mattuchio, Brady McHugh, Anthony Naghibi, Harshit Pal, Anthony Russo, Blake Ryder, Um’Ari Seney, and Michael Sullivan.
JV BOYS SOCCER
Tewksbury’s JV Boys Soccer team includes Nezvat Kiran, Evan Mendoca, Pouriya Mehrabani, William Eskenas, Alex Sovie, Patrick Teixeira, Dylan Crowley, William Humphrey, Travis Cohen, Jack Callahan, Jacob Pelletier, Ryan Melo, Robert Branchaud, Kodie Legrand, Shea Moynihan, Brady Chapman, and David Simmons.
The head coach for this team is Mike Gariepy.
JV GOLF
Tewksbury’s JV Golf Team features Jason Cooke, Conor Cremin, Andrew Dellapiana, Ryan Flynn, Michael Hill, Daniel Kusmal, Scott Lightburn, Vincent Marchelletta, Drew Nestor, Dylan Paulding, David Penney, and John Ragucci.
The head coach for this team is Kirk Monbleau.
