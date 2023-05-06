TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High girls tennis team split a pair of recent matches, edging Chelmsford by a 3-2 score and falling to Methuen, 4-1.
The depth of the Redmen proved to be the key to defeating the Lions as TMHS wins came at second and third singles and No. 1 doubles.
At third singles, Giana Doiron of Tewksbury defeated Chelmsford’s Cynthia Liu in a three-set battle, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.
Tewksbury’s Chloe Burns held on to win at No. 2 singles over Amiyah Milona, 6-2, 6-4.
At first doubles, the Redmen duo of Darya Mehrabani and Ceceila Ho won easily, 6-2, 6-2.
Tewksbury was competitive in its two losses.
At first singles, Jamie Garber of Chelmsford edged Tewksbury’s Renuka Late, 6-4, 6-4.
At second doubles, Tewksbury’s team of Reilly Williams and Molly Macdonald nearly rallied to force a third set, falling 6-1, 6-4.
Against Methuen, the Redmen easily could have come out winners as four of the five matches were competitive.
TMHS won at first singles as Late won a terrific match in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Burns was edged at No. 2 singles in two close sets, 6-4, 6-3, and Methuen won in three sets at first doubles against Mehrabani and Ho with a comeback victory, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Williams and Emily Laperierre lost at second doubles in a close match, 6-3, 6-3.
Doiron was the Redmen starter at third singles.
BOYS DROP TWO
The Tewksbury High boys tennis team ran into a pair of tough opponents in recent action, falling to Methuen by a 4-1 score last Wednesday and being swept by Central Catholic the next day.
Despite the losses, the Redmen played well against quality players.
In the Methuen match, Mike Gaglione fell in a third-set tiebreaker, rallying after dropping the opening set.
“Michael fought hard and came back,” said TMHS coach Rick Keene. “Michael has played great all year and now has a record of 4-2. The season is moving along fast and Michael is looking to get some more wins under his belt.”
The No.1 doubles team of Peter Impink and Pouriya Mehrabani had Tewksbury’s lone win by a 6-4, 6-0 score.
“The duo continues to get better with each match they play and did not disappoint today,” Keene said.
Against Central, Keefe was happy that his players never quit.
“I’m proud of how hard they fought and never gave up,” said the coach.
Playing well in defeat were Tyler Chesbrough at second singles and John Erskine at No. 3 singles.
“This was a good test for Tyler, but he battled hard and never gave up,” Keene said. “And John Erskine really stepped up and was in the match until the end. John is one of the hardest working players on our team and a great motivator. I’m really proud of how far his game has come, and it awarded him the best player for Tewksbury in the match. John continues to improve and I know he will have a big role in future years for the team.”
