WAYLAND — You could easily compare this to a Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield fight. Friday night’s Tewksbury-Wayland Football game was nothing short of a 'you hit me, I hit you back’ and whoever is standing last, wins kind of game.
And on this night, the last one standing was Tewksbury.
Trailing by 15 points at halftime, Wayland scored to open the third and that started the exchange of each team scoring in every offensive possession, until Redmen senior quarterback Danny Fleming knelt down twice to run out the clock, giving Tewksbury a wild 35-30 victory in a Division 4 consolation round game against an impressive, extremely physical Warriors team.
“They’re a good team and a good program, year in and year out,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “Their expectations are high, that they are going to go deep in the tournament and we have a lot of respect for these coaches and what they have done over the years. I have followed them for many years, so Coach (Scott) Parseghian has done it before. They have a lot of talented athletes and they were with Danvers in last week’s game, it was a 12-7 game and that was brutal (for them).
“At this point of the season, everyone is hobbled and it comes to guts, it comes down to character and it comes down to senior leadership. I think we had just enough on all three levels tonight.”
While the game itself was like a heavyweight boxing match, individually it was that way too - well sort of. Tewksbury senior Danny Fleming had one of the best individual performances seen in a long time. He rushed for 222 yards on 29 carries, scored four rushing touchdowns, also completed all four pass attempts for 93 yards with a score, and then added a conversion catch on a trick play.
On the other side, was Adam Goodfellow, who after a slow start, was magnificent on his own. He ended the night rushing for 48 yards and two scores, while he completed 5-of-10 passes for 106 yards, and then also had a conversion rush.
Besides Fleming, Tewksbury’s entire offense was superb. The Redmen finished with 427 total yards of offense, which included 334 on the ground with Fleming and junior Alex Arbogast adding in 71 yards. In the air, Michael Sullivan caught all four passes for 93 yards.
The offensive line was tremendous all night - especially crunch time when Tewksbury needed two yards, to eventually take the two knees to run out the clock.
“I don’t know (if this was their best game of the season) until I watch the film, but I do know that they have been really good for us all season long,” said Aylward. “Even when our offense has sputtered, we still have executed up front. We share the blame and the success equally all around from the coaches to all of the units. It takes all of us to make it happen and it takes all of us to mess it up.
“They have been great all year long with Davenche (Sydney), Aaron (Connolly), Cole (Kimtis) and Luke Shaw has improved all year long like we thought he would. He’s only a sophomore. Then we have James Carroll has done really good things, Brent Graham and then we have Nick (Wilson), who we have used a lot in the backfield and he’s been great there. We have used Cole back there with him, so I don’t know, we’re just trying to move the ball.”
When the game began, there was a heavy fog that went across the field and it lasted until the final minute of the first half. The fog didn’t stop Tewksbury’s offense from clicking, right from the start.
Just four plays into the game, on second-and-nine from the 43, Fleming faked a hand-off to Arbogast, who took the first three carries, and darted to his right for the QB draw. He hit the sideline and went untouched for the 57-yard TD strike. Kodie LeGrand booted his first of three PAT kicks was good (fourth one was wide right).
After forcing the Warriors to turn the ball over on downs with a six-yard loss on a completed pass, Tewksbury took over on its own 38. They moved the ball to the four, and then on fourth down, Fleming was stuffed on a rush attempt right before the goal line, to nullify a golden chance to go up by two scores.
Five plays later, Tewksbury got the ball back and went up by two scores. It took seven plays before Fleming scored on a 16-yard run. Wayland countered with an 8-play, 71-yard drive with Goodfellow taking the ball to his right on third-and-goal from the three. The rush failed and Tewksbury had a 14-6 lead.
The next round went to Tewksbury. After a few small gains, Tewksbury faced second-and-seven from the 30 with a little over a minute left in the half. Wayland called a timeout, but that didn’t matter. Out of the break, Fleming connected with Sullivan over the middle, and he went past two defenders and into the end zone for the score, making it 21-6 at the halftime break.
Goodfellow scored his second TD on a 6-yard run on Wayland’s opening drive of the third quarter, and the rush from Shayne Sutton was good. That meant it was Tewksbury’s time to get on the canvas. They did, responding with an 11-play, 80-yard drive, finished off by Fleming’s 15-yard run. The kick failed and the Redmen led 27-14 with 1:59 left in the third.
Just 72 seconds later, Wayland connected with a big right, as Goodfellow connected with Finn O’Driscoll for a 33-yard completion, which set-up a 21-yard TD run by Shayne Sutton. Mehki Walker caught the conversion pass from Goodfellow making it 27-22.
Once again Tewksbury countered back, stringing together an 8-play, 49-yard drive, with Fleming taking six of the carries for a combined 29 yards, including the last from four yards out for the score. He then caught the flea-flicker conversion pass from Sullivan, making it 35-22 with 6:54 left in the game.
Wayland scored one final time, with Goodfellow on a 5-yard run and then he added the conversion rush.
