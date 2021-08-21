LYNN — High school baseball season may be over, but that doesn't mean the local high school ball players have stopped playing. Many players continue to work on their game in the off season through summer leagues or tournaments. Locally, several players did just that recently by playing in one of the most prestigious summer baseball showcases in all of New England, the Lynn Invitational Showcase, which was held this past week at Fraser Field in Lynn.
In all, four locals competed in the tournament, with two each from Tewksbury High and Shawsheen Tech, and each represented their schools and their towns very well. Tewksbury High was represented by a pair of juniors, catcher/first baseman Dylan Paulding and infielder/pitcher Michael Sullivan. Paulding played for the Maroon team, while Sullivan played for the Carolina Blue team. Shawsheen Tech junior infielder Mavrick Bourdeau and senior infielder/pitcher Owen Duggan, both of Billerica, each played for the Texas Orange team.
The Lynn Invitational Showcase has become well known throughout New England, and across the country as a proving ground for future stars, with dozens of former participants having been drafted by major league teams, and 14 players who have reached the major leagues, including Tewksbury's own Scott Oberg of the Colorado Rockies.
The Showcase also has a consistent group of 60-80 college coaches that attend each year in search of future stars. Hundreds of their alumni players have gone on to the college ranks, with many earning scholarships at the Division 1 and 2 levels. This year's major league draft alone featured eight former showcase participants.
Even while competing with that kind of talent, our local players performed very well, starting with Paulding who is coming off a big year at TMHS where he was the DH and started all but one game on the season (Senior Day). He has continued his great hitting throughout the summer, but was a little snake bit in the showcase, as despite making some solid contact throughout the week, ended up 1-for-6 at the plate. Meanwhile, he also proved himself to be versatile both behind the plate and at first base as well, playing error free ball at first base, despite having only played about 12 games at the position heading into the showcase.
Sullivan meanwhile, was participating in the Lynn Invitational for the second time, while also coming off coming off an outstanding sophomore season at TMHS, where he started all but one game, and was selected to play in the Massachusetts State Coaches Association Sophomore All Star Game.
Sullivan had an outstanding performance at the showcase, playing at both second base and shortstop, and pitching as well. At the plate, Sullivan went 3-for-6 (.500) with a double, three RBI, one run scored and two stolen bases, while playing well in the field. On the final day of the showcase, Sullivan also pitched two innings, yielding two hits, and one run while also striking out one batter
After leading Shawsheen Tech to the CAC championship, as well as a pair of state tournament wins, Bourdeau and Duggan continued to represent the school well at the showcase.
Bourdeau, much like Paulding, was the victim of some very loud outs throughout the week, going 1-for-5 at the plate against very strong pitching, including a hard hit double for his only hit. Bourdeau also played exceptional defense at shortstop, managing to keep his focus on the baseball diamond, even as he prepares to quarterback the Rams Football team starting next week.
Duggan had a tremendous week, going 5-for-6 (.833) at the plate with a double and triple, two RBI, one run scored and one stolen base, while also playing flawlessly in the field at both second and third base. Duggan also had two appearances on the mound, the first being a three inning appearance and the second being a one inning appearance, two days later. Duggan's combined pitching performance was four innings pitched, two hits, zero runs and six strikeouts.
