TEWKSBURY – In each of the past two seasons, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Tennis team has fallen one win away from qualifying for the state tournament. Last year the Redmen finished 7-9, after starting out 6-5, and the year before the team finished 6-8.
Now with their top two singles players returning, as well as their top doubles team, head coach Mary MacDonald, now in her 17th season, firmly believes that there's some talent on the roster to get this team over that hump and into state tournament play.
"I think we are stronger than we were last year. Several of the girls took lessons during the off-season and the girls also did captains' practices since November," she said. "We have a really good group. We have 16 or 17 total girls and I like the fact that they have worked on their game in the off-season.
“I think we will be better. We were 7-9 last year and I would think that we are stronger than we were last year. I don't know about the opposition. I graduated my third singles player and our second doubles team, so I like what I got back."
What's back are two solid singles players with juniors Renuka Late and Chloe Burns, as well as the doubles tandem of seniors Darya Mehrabani and Ceceila Ho.
"Renuka is one of the players who worked on her game all fall and winter. She's added some new skill shots, she has improved her serve and has improved her velocity," said MacDonald. "She works really hard, she's very steady and she's really smart. She's going to beat people that don't expect to lose. Chloe had a real nice season for us last year and looks like she has improved as well.
"Our first doubles team is back and they are very clever. They are very coachable. If I give them an idea, they try it and ask questions. They are a good pair and get along great with each other."
At the time of her interview, MacDonald said that the team's challenges matches had yet to be finished so the other three spots/four players were all up in the air. Sophomore Gianna Doiron saw some time last year on the varsity club and will be in the mix. The other players will include senior Karen Hennawy, junior Ava Spinale, sophomores Reilly Williams, Cristina Carcamo Bermudez, Jacy Hennawy, Jazlyn Sanchez, Emily Laperriere, Rose Soe and Molly MacDonald. The lone freshman is Jaidan Gonzales.
"We're still working on our line-up. We are finishing up the challenge matches this week in practice. Our first and second singles players are returning from last year and they have experience and we also have our first doubles teams back from last year. I have a lot of new kids who are all working really hard but I just don't yet, we're still working on it," said MacDonald.
Tewksbury opened the season on Monday against Andover, a team that finished 18-0 last year in league competition. Tewksbury's home opener is Friday against Haverhill.
The Redmen will face Andover, North Andover (9-7), Chelmsford (9-5) and Central Catholic (7-6) one time each, and then in the small school will face Haverhill (7-11), Billerica (10-6), Lowell (4-14), Methuen (15-1), Lawrence (0-16) and Notre Dame Academy (7-10) two times each.
