TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Redmen 12U District All-Star Softball team has had quite the run over the last couple months. After winning their first tournament in April in Nashua, NH, the Redmen have been dominate in the tournaments that have followed.
First place finishes at the Seacoast Showdown in Epping, NH and the Summer Splash Tournament in Westford have added to the stellar resume.
The Redmen have also taken second place at the Think Pink and Alzeimer’s Classic tournaments, good for an overall record of 33-10.
The team is comprised of almost all 11-year-old girls from Tewksbury, Bedford and Woburn.
“They have been together exclusively for the past two years practicing, training and playing year-round,” said head coach Rich Iandoli.
Every player on the team has made a major contribution this summer. The pitching stars have been Alyx Rossi, who has thrown three no hitters while averaging more than 15 strikeouts in her appearances, and Vanessa Iandoli, who has also thrown two no -hitters and been a solid “number two” starter, winning a dozen games for the Redmen.
Hannah Niemszyk has been a solid third pitcher in the rotation. She won all four of her games pitched and has been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup, batting second most of the season.
Brooke Khourie has anchored behind the plate and caught almost every inning of every game for the Redmen. “[On top of that] her bat has contributed many key hits,” said Iandoli.
The other offensive stars have been Laney Mead, who leads the teams with five homeruns, and Grace Forsythe and Abby Tower, who have anchored down the middle of the lineup and are among the team’s leaders in runs batted in.
Avery Simpson has been a great addition to the team this year. “She has contributed some very timely hits, great speed and tremendous outfield defense,” said Iandoli.
In Westford, Simpson’s full out diving catch late in the game helped Tewksbury win the championship.
Riley Trask and Jayme Martin have contributed amazing speed and base running skills while, playing key positions on defense and doing everything asked of them to benefit the team. Madison Paulding has been a leader at the plate with many key hits and runs-batted- in, which has helped with the Redmen’s success.
In addition to a strong summer run, the Redmen have used these tournaments for a good cause. The Think Pink Tournament has raised over $10,000 for Breast Cancer research. The Alzheimer’s Classic has raised over $2,000 for awareness of this disease.
The Redmen host six-weekend tournaments from April through September and over 225 teams from all over the Northeast attend. In early August, Tewksbury will host the 30th Annual End of Your Tournament and for the first time, the tournament will benefit ALS research.
In September, the Redmen will play host to the Second Annual Lymphoma Invitational, which will include a college showcase component for 16U and 18U teams from all over New England.
The Tewksbury Redmen 12U District All Star team includes Grace Forsythe, Vanessa Iandoli, Brooke Khourie, Jayme Martin, Hannah Niemszyk, Madison Paulding, Alyx Rossi, Avery Simpson, Abby Tower, and Riley Trask.
Rich Iandoli, John Niemszyk, Kristen Rossi, Ted Tower, and Brian Trask coach the team.
Try outs for the 2020 Redmen Travel teams are posted online at tewksburygirlssosftball.com. Iandoli says the plan is to field multiple teams at all age levels, including 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U, and 18U. An interested player’s age division will be determined on upon January 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.