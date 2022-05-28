Back in late February, Bella Schille was one of two Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnasts to compete at the state individual meet. There she was disappointed with her balance beam score of 7.750 but bounced back strong by taking fifth in the entire state on the floor routine, notching a 9.20 score.
Now three months later, Schille got her redemption in the balance beam, while competing one last time during her fantastic high school career. The lone captain of the Redmen squad was chosen as one of 19 gymnasts in the state to represent Team Massachusetts in the three-day Senior Showcase Invitational Meet held last Thursday to Saturday at the Estero Recreation Center in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.
According to the National Gymnastics Associations, the Senior Showcase, “is a competition between states that are able to bring the 'best of the best.' It is a wonderful experience that culminates years of training and a 'last hurrah' for their high school gymnastics experience. The gymnasts have the opportunity to meet other gymnasts from around the country and make friends for life. This is a one of a kind experience for the gymnasts. It is specifically for the senior, 12th grade, gymnasts only.”
Schille not only competed in all four events – the bars, balance beam, vault and floor exercise, but she finished 22nd out of 101 competitors in the All-Around competition. More importantly, she was a key reason why Team Massachusetts won the entire team event, scoring 146.750 points which was better than Illinois (144.275), Wisconsin, New Jersey, Washington, Connecticut, Texas, Michigan, New Hampshire and Indiana from spots three through ten.
“My whole team had an amazing meet and I got the privilege of competing in my last meet with some of the same people I started with (during my youth days),” said Schille. “Every person helped our score so much and the Massachusetts team won which was so awesome. More than half the girls also qualified to finals on Saturday and we had multiple girls on each event competing. Though there were many tears this weekend, it was the most amazing feeling ever and I am so lucky I got to compete along with these other gymnasts.”
Schille ended up with a 33.725 score in the all-around competition. That included finishing in a tie for ninth on the beam at 9.050, a tie for 27th place in both the floor (9.050) and vault (9.075) and then she was tied for 53rd on the bars (6.550).
The beam has always been her bread-and-butter, and this time she was ecstatic with her performance.
“Honestly, this weekend was probably the best one I’ve ever had. Going in to it, I was nervous because I knew it was my last meet ever which gave me so many mixed emotions. I just wanted to end my career with all my routines stuck, which I was able to do,” she said. “My teammates were so good at calming my nerves because they were so supportive and really got me through the whole competition.
“Beam is where I had the most thoughts because I wanted to end my career on a good routine. During my routine, I stuck to my last skill and I got so excited that I actually yelled out loud on the beam which got a few laughs from everyone. I couldn't contain my excitement when I finished and I was just so happy and relieved to end on a good note.”
Once the meet was over, Schille named an All-American and she explained the process and how it works.
“The All-American award was one person from each team that the coaches chose from their team who brought positive energy to the team, and while I think every one of my teammates deserved this award, I was given it,” she said. “I have never had such supportive coaches or teammates that helped me in my meet and I am so lucky I got to compete with them.
“Overall, I just wanted to have fun because I knew if I was too uptight I would regret it.”
