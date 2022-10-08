Hey Mike,
It’s only been about a week since you left us, but a lot of stuff has happened down here without you.
Maybe you’ve seen most of it, but just in case you haven’t, I figured I’d fill you in.
You went to heaven on Monday.
By Wednesday, just about every coach and athletic director throughout Tewksbury, Wilmington and Shawsheen Tech heard the terrible news and everyone had the same reaction – shock, sadness and lots and lots of great memories.
I covered Shawsheen football on Friday night, a few hours after I stood in a long and winding line at your wake in Woburn. The wake was amazing by the way, your wonderful wife and your two boys were as brave as can be.
I had to park illegally at a bank because the crowd was so big and I appreciate you looking down and not letting me get a ticket my old pal.
Coach Craig Turner and the entire Wilmington High football team was filing out of your wake as I was walking in. I stood right behind Wilmington High Athletic Director Dennis Ingram in line and Shawsheen sports guru Greg Bendel was a few people behind me.
It was great to see such a large turnout.
Walking onto that field in Andover with Shawsheen warming up really stunk Mike.
I missed not seeing you and running up to say hello like I had for the past two decades.
My favorite games were when we were covering opposite teams for different papers and we’d stand across the field from each other. When my team scored, I’d make a few taunting motions in your direction.
When your team scored?
It was usually some goofy dance by you. It was awful, but it was awesome.
You know how it usually worked when we both covered Shawsheen, me for a competing publication. I was a few minutes late and would come bumbling over to you so you could catch me up on the first few plays because, of course, you were early.
Don’t worry, I never told your editor Jamie Pote that you helped me out.
You also spoiled competition for me.
Early in my newspaper career, I had a natural resentment toward the opposition.
Then, you came along.
As I walked onto that sideline on Friday, your sideline, the Shawsheen coaching staff saw me and they approached, one by one. I could see such strength and empathy in their eyes, in their strides and in their hugs before we exchanged a single word. You were unquestionably a member of that family and each of those awesome guys couldn’t wait to come over and express their grief and their gratitude for what you did for their school and its student body.
Greg joked that you are up there hanging out with the late, great Shawsheen wrestling coach Mark Donovan, most likely talking about the Rams.
Assistant coach Brian Tildsley spoke fondly about you and remembered the feature you wrote about his children and still had the photos in his phone to proudly prove it. He said your most unique characteristic as a writer was your willingness to promote the athletes that didn’t always grab the biggest headlines. If anything said a lot about you, it was that.
You departed much too soon Mike, but man did you make an impact.
Just about every team you covered had a moment of silence in your honor last week. You probably would have tried to turn these down if you had the chance, but you would have been outvoted by a lot.
Jamie is working tirelessly to find ways to honor you, by the way, just like we knew he would. Your death hit him hard, but adversity brings out a lot in people and Jamie has been strong and unwavering in his efforts to keep your memory alive.
On Friday at the game, there was a funny moment when Sid Tildsley made an interception around the Shawsheen 10-yard line and raced the length of the field for a touchdown. Greg asked me how long the return was so he could update the Shawsheen Twitter account.
I told him 90 yards.
He immediately said, “Mike always gave the kids a couple of extra yards.”
We agreed on 93 yards, just like you would have told us.
Shawsheen ended up beating Greater Lawrence by a 20-14 score, giving coach Al Costabile his 200th career victory and improving your boys in purple to 4-0.
You and I talked a couple of weeks ago about Al going for that No. 200 and how you saw just about all of his wins during his time at Shawsheen.
Well, guess what Mike? Al made sure you had plenty to do with that historic game.
“We said a pre-game prayer for him tonight,” Al told me after the game. “We told him to rest in peace and that we were going to go out and play for him as a team tonight and that’s who we played for. We played for Mike tonight.”
Of course, it was a game you would have loved to be at. Shawsheen jumped out to an early lead and then hung on for the victory.
It wasn’t over until the final series and moments after the game, and after coach received a plaque and a banner to commemorate his milestone triumph, the team’s focus immediately went back to their favorite sportswriter.
As they prepared to head to the bus, they all gathered, each putting a hand in the middle of the mass of players and shouted “1-2-3, Mike Ippolito.”
That one, I’m sure you heard.
“Losing Mike Ippolito, the world lost a great, great man,” said Al, his eyes filling with tears. “His family lost a great person and I personally feel like I lost just a great friend, a guy that I just have so much respect for, as much as anybody in the world.”
Mike, you had other jobs, but to all of us, your main job was as a sportswriter, promoting thousands of athletes and coaches as only you could.
“He loved Shawsheen and his heart was always with us,” added Al, “and we always knew it.”
