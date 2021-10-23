TEWKSBURY — The only team hotter than the Red Sox right now is the Tewksbury High volleyball team, which currently claims the top seed in the Div. 3 State tournament, were it to begin today.
The Redmen took a seven-match win streak into Monday night, where they were attempting to avenge one of their only losses of the season. Tewksbury rose to the occasion and defeated Billerica, 3-1, at Romano Court.
The Redmen are now 12-3 on the season.
It was a time of chaos within the program when Tewksbury faced the Indians the first time this season. There were COVID cases within the program and Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, while not showing any symptoms, had to go into quarantine, forcing her to watch a total of four matches on livestream while waiting to return.
"I think we were all just, like frazzled with all the COVID cases going on, and we really didn't know what was going to happen with the season," said Katie Cueva, one of the co-captains along with her twin sister, Maddie Cueva. "I think that got in our heads a little bit. We weren't really talking, communicating, and our serve receive wasn't there."
"I talked with my coaches and they said everything felt chaotic," said Luppi. "We were beat and needed a minute to relax, but we didn't have that."
Tewksbury went down that day in straight sets, and the Redmen lost their next match at Haverhill, as well, dropping their record to 4-3.
Tewksbury has not lost since, getting one win each from assistant coaches Kaitlyn Stokes and Erin Murphy before Luppi made her triumphant return for the third win in the eight-game streak.
Going into Monday night, the twins knew they and their teammates' heads were in a better place, feeling a better vibe.
"The scores were close, so I think, going into the game (Monday) we knew it would be a close game," said Maddie Cueva. "We knew we really had to work for it."
"Alright, shake that off, we have everybody back on the team healthy and ready to play," said Katie Cueva. "So we were focused on playing better as a team, and not on what we couldn't control."
Junior setter Kiley Kennedy had 35 assists. Katie Cueva had 16 kills, Maddie Cueva had nine kills and Vanessa Green had seven kills. Junior libero Carrina Barron had 13 digs, Kennedy had seven digs, and Jennie Lester had five digs.
"We just did a nice job," said Luppi. "Finding that competitive energy, and using it to get comfortable, feeding into it and staying aggressive and making adjustments. We stayed with it."
Prior to Monday night, the latest state tournament rankings had the Redmen in the top spot in Division 3, which is where they will stay if they keep experiencing success.
"It feels great," said Katie Cueva. "We've really worked hard this season, overcome the Covid cases and have really come together as a team. A lot of the returners have helped a lot and I think everyone has stepped up really well, and doing their jobs."
Tewksbury started out last year losing every game into the second half of the schedule before starting to put it together in the last few games. The Redmen have taken that spark and run with it throughout the 2021 season, this far.
"We're excited and we have seen everyone grow throughout the summer, through the captains' practices, and throughout tryouts," said Maddie Cueva. "So we are really excited."
The last thing to accomplish in the regular season is a MVC 2 division title, but it may not be in the cards. On the other hand, who knows what might happen if Tewksbury was able to knock off front-running Haverhill, Wednesday evening at Romano Court.
"Honestly I think we can do it," said Katie Cueva. "If we just play how we did (Monday) with everyone back together, talking, communicating. It will be a close game, I know that."
The week began with another huge win against an evenly matched opponent, and one with a sterling reputation in Andover. It went five sets before the Redmen prevailed, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-19.
"Obviously super happy with that win," said Luppi. "We just stayed really level headed; we didn't get too high or too low. We just battled throughout the entire thing, which is something we've been working on, and we have been in five-setters before. So having that experience was helpful."
Kylie Kennedy had 22 assists, Tori Rowe and Katie Cueva had nine kills, Maddie Cueva had seven kills. Katie Cueva had four aces. Carrina Barron had 18 digs, Vanessa Green and McKayla Conley each had a block.
On Friday, the Redmen were able to cruise over host Lawrence in straight sets, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20.
Everyone got to play and Luppi was able to rest the Cueva Twins for most of the evening.
"It was really great to see my other players step up and get some kills and participate in the win," said Luppi. "Some names that you really don't hear that often stepped up, which was awesome to see, and fun."
Kiley Kennedy had 23 assists. Carrina Barron had 16 digs. Vanessa Green had nine kills, Tori Rowe had six kills, Jennie Lester had six kills, and Katie Cueva had four kills.
In addition to the Haverhill match on Wednesday, the Redmen host Dracut on Friday (5:30 p.m.) before going to Riddick Field House on Monday for a game against Lowell.
