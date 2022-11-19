BILLERICA - If there was one sequence that changed last Thursday's Div. 5 quarterfinal contest between the Shawsheen Tech football team and visiting Old Rochester, it came early in the second quarter of the 27-20 victory by Shawsheen.
At the time, the Rams had just taken a 14-13 lead over the Bulldogs, but the visitors had scored on two consecutive possessions, both courtesy of long runs through the Shawsheen line.
On the next Old Rochester drive, the Ram line made two good stops to set up a third-and-four from the Bulldog 25-yard line. That's when Ram juniors Austin Malandain and Richard Elliott III burst through the Old Rochester defense and forced an incomplete pass by 'Dog quarterback Noah Sommers.
The defensive stop made a statement.
The talented Bulldogs were going to have to switch to Plan B.
“They’re a real tough football team,” Ram coach Al Costabile said of Old Rochester. “We missed on a couple of assignments early on option and they gashed us, but then we were able to clean it up. I thought we stopped the dive tremendously and forced them to only be able to attack the outside with the option. I thought our D tackles did a great job and our middle linebackers too.”
Old Rochester punted on fourth down and if momentum hadn't swung completely in Shawsheen's direction, it certainly did after the next three plays.
On first down from the Ram 48-yard line, speedy junior Evan Galanis of Tewksbury picked up 18 yards on a sweep. Junior Caleb Caceres of Billerica then barreled for a 33-yard run to the goal line before finishing the drive with a 1-yard touchdown. Sophomore Jack Finn of Billerica kicked the extra point and the Rams led 21-13 with eight minutes to go in the first half.
The Bulldogs, who scored 47 points in their first-round victory, wouldn't score again until 6:46 remained in the fourth quarter.
“We knew that if we kept the ball on offense and kept them on defense, we’d be good,” said junior Zachary Rogers of Wilmington.
“I think we came in as the underdog even though we were the higher seed,” said Shawsheen senior Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica, who scored the final Ram touchdown as quarterback with sophomore starting QB Sid Tildsley nursing a calf cramp. “We had that mindset all week and we worked hard this week. Even though the game got moved up (from Friday to Thursday because of weather concerns), we were still ready. I couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”
After the Rams scored, Old Rochester moved the ball inside Shawsheen's 30-yard before another big play by Malandain and Elliott, who chased Sommers out of the pocket on fourth-and-seven before Elliott recorded a sack for an 8-yard loss.
The teams exchanged interceptions before halftime, junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington intercepting Sommers and senior Landon Maxwell picking off Tildsley.
The Ram defense continued to answer the call in the second half.
Old Rochester went three-and-out on its first drive and after starting its next possession at Shawsheen's 30-yard line after an interception by senior Jackson Martin, the Bulldogs had to settle for a 32-yard field goal attempt that missed wide to the right.
The Rams drove 80 yards after the missed kick and eventually scored on a 7-yard run by Bourdeau with 9:47 remaining.
“Next man up, that’s how it is,” said Bourdeau, who actually played quarterback as a freshman and sophomore and even a little as a junior before being converted completely to receiver. “I’m a baseball player, I like to throw, that’s how it is. I was happy to get back there (at quarterback), but I was like ‘I hope (Sid) gets back soon so we can get back to work.’”
He did.
And they did.
Old Rochester finally scored again three minutes later as senior Walter Rosher scored on a 5-yard run.
The Shawsheen offensive line then helped secure the victory, helping the offense pile up three first downs in an 11-play drive that chewed almost five and a half minutes off of the clock.
When the Bulldogs started their final drive, only 1:20 remained and the ball was at the Old Rochester 20-yard line.
Two plays later, Tildsley intercepted Sommers to end the game and put the Rams into the state semifinals and one step away from a trip to Gillette Stadium.
“It was fitting that (Tildsley) made that pickoff to end the game,” Costabile said. “That was great anticipation. He saw the whole field and reacted very well. He sure does a lot.”
The game started well for Shawsheen as the opening kickoff was bobbled by ORR senior Rudy Arsenault, who was tackled at the 3-yard line.
A big hit by sophomore Cullen Walsh on second down eventually forced a Bulldog punt that Tildsley returned 22 yards to the ORR 43-yard line.
First-down tosses by Tildsley to Caceres for 14 yards and Galanis for 19 helped set up Tildsley's 1-yard touchdown with 6:50 left in the first quarter.
Old Rochester then got clicking, taking its next drive 66 yards to the end zone to tie the score.
A 31-yard run by Rosher and an 11-yard pass from Sommers to Maxwell eventually led to a 25-yard touchdown run by Sommers. Junior Remy Wilson added the extra point with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs got the ball back quickly and scored 79 seconds later when Sommers bursted loose for a 60-yard touchdown run. The extra point missed, but the visitors had a 13-7 lead.
“We just said ‘We still have three more quarters,’” Galanis said. “There was so much more we could do.”
Shawsheen answered with a crucial drive engineered by Tildsley.
The Rams moved 70 yards in seven plays and the quarterback had a hand in every one of them, rushing four times for 29 yards and completing passes to Copson (23 yards) and Bourdeau (7 yards) before finishing things with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Finn's point-after made it 14-13 just 58 seconds into the second quarter.
That's when the Shawsheen defense took over and helped set up this weekend's semifinal contest against Dover Sherborn.
“It’s pretty cool,” added Galanis. “We might get to play where Tom Brady played.”
