HAVERHILL – Over the course of their rivalry, Shawsheen Tech and Whittier Tech have engaged in some epic battles on the gridiron, including last season’s 20-14 overtime victory by Whittier at Shawsheen.
There have been many other great games over the years, but after last Thursday night’s clash between the CAC rivals, there may be a new game at the top of the list.
At least for Shawsheen fans, that is, who saw the Rams come out on top in an instant classic at Whittier’s new turf field, pulling out a dramatic 23-22 victory when freshman quarterback Sidney Tildsley hit junior wide receiver Mavrick Bourdeau with a 22-yard game winning touchdown pass as time expired.
After looking for much of the first half like they might be on their way to a lopsided upset victory over the Wildcats, by the middle of the fourth quarter, the Rams (1-1) instead looked like they were on the verge of suffering a heartbreaking loss, trailing by five points with Whittier in possession of both the lead and the ball after a second half rally.
But instead of a game that they would want to forget, the Rams instead pulled out a victory that they will cherish forever.
The Rams had led 17-0 late in the first half, only to see Whittier come all the way back to take a 22-17 lead with 6:38 left in the game. And when the Wildcats held the Rams to a four and out on their next possession, the game looked all but over with Whittier taking possession inside Shawsheen territory with 4:32 left in the game.
With the way Whittier had been moving the ball in the second half, and likely needing just a couple of first downs to seal the victory, the Rams needed a small miracle if they were going to pull this one out, and avoid an ignominious defeat.
It didn’t take long for that miracle to arrive for the Rams, when on the very first play of the Whittier possession, sophomore Mason Morneau forced a fumble and senior linebacker Ryan Dusablon of Wilmington pounced on it to return possession to the Rams at their own 45 yard line.
“What a resilient group. What a resilient win,” an elated Shawsheen Tech coach Al Costabile said in the aftermath of the thriller. “To have a 17-0 lead and to have them score 22 unanswered like that, at home, in front of a huge, vocal crowd. Down to the final second, the final play. Just a tremendously resilient group of players”
As big as Dusablon’s fumble recovery was, it still didn’t put the ball in the end zone for the Rams, who had been held scoreless since midway through the second quarter and had picked up only two first downs in the entire second half at that point.
Led by Tildsley, the Rams put together the drive of the game, converting three fourth downs on the drive on their way to the game winning score. Tildsley had a big play early in the drive, picking up four yards on fourth and one to give the Rams a first down at the Whittier 42.
Four plays later on a fourth-and-five play, Tildsley connected with receiver Cameron Pontes who made a nice catch over the middle for a 12-yard gain down to the 25-yard line with 47 seconds left in the game. Pontes made a tremendous play on the catch, hauling in the pass and then holding onto the ball while taking a brutal hit just after the catch.
Four plays later, the Rams faced another fourth down, this time on a fourth and seven from the Whittier 22-yard line with nine seconds left in the game. Tildsley dropped back to pass, bought some time in the pocket, and then hit Bourdeau in stride with a pass at about the 4-yard line, and Bourdeau did the rest from there, powering his way into the end zone as time expired to give the Rams their first win of the season.
“What a great job by Sid, hanging in there with the pressure, all the pressure on him with that last play, buying time, waiting for the clear out, which we ran, and waiting for Mavrick to get open,” Costabile said. “And then Mavrick making a good catch on the run, and then turning his body, getting his pads north-south and finding that end zone. Pretty impressive.”
Indeed it was, just as the start of the game had been pretty impressive for the Rams, when
Shawsheen had jumped out on top quickly in this one, when sophomore Evan Galanis of Tewksbury returned the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead after the first of two extra points on the night by Jared Bishop of Wilmington.
Bishop extended the Shawsheen lead to 10-0 with 3:37 left in the first quarter on a 29-yard field goal, which capped a ten play drive by the Rams and ate up nearly seven minute of game clock. Shawsheen made it 17-0 late in the first half when Tildsley (22 carries, 103 yards) took in a keeper from four yards out with 4:45 left in the half.
Tildsley and Bourdeau both saw time at quarterback for the Rams on Thursday night, with Tildsley getting the majority of the snaps under center with Bourdeau moving out to wide receiver. Bourdeau had been the Rams starting quarterback in their season opener against Bedford. Both players played well regardless of their position on Friday night, particularly on the last play of the game.
“They work very well together,” Costabile said. “We are lucky that they are both back again after this year. They are getting better and better. They are both very good athletes and very smart athletes, and they are both able to play both positions with no problem. Because really, we are a better team with both of them on the field, regardless of where they are.”
Whittier fought back however, scoring their first points of the game on six yard touchdown pass from Cam West to Julien Acevedo-Torres with 13 seconds left in the half. The two point conversion failed, and Shawsheen took a 17-6 lead into halftime.
Whittier pulled to within 17-14 on their opening drive of the second half on a one yard pass from West to Bryant Eno, coupled with a two point conversion rush, and later took their 22-17 lead on a 76-yard pass from West to Niko Burke with 6:38 left in the game.
“This is a win that really builds character,” Costabile said. “It builds cohesiveness. It builds character, and it builds that belief that you are never out of it. And that is so important for a team to have. You can tell them, and you can tell them over and over, but until they experience it and achieve it, that is when they become true believers.”
Shawsheen will try to keep their winning ways going on Friday night when they host Greater Lawrence at Cassidy Field for a 7:00 pm kickoff.
