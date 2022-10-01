TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High volleyball team improved to 5-1 on the season with a pair of victories, the second of which came Monday evening in a 3-0 decision over Lowell at Riddick Field House.
The match of the week, however, came on Wednesday when the Redmen overpowered Merrimack Valley Conference 2 rival, Billerica, 3-1, at Romano Court.
It was an even match through the first two games, and Tewksbury won the war of wills in the pivotal third game. The Redmen were pretty much in control from the start in the fourth set and ended up winning, 25-14, 19-25, 25-19, 25-15.
"That was awesome, and it was nice to be on the winning side of it," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, after the match. "Our girls definitely had to work hard to win that one. I'm really proud of them."
The Indians gave the Redmen one of their four regular season losses, last year, so they were on alert when Billerica came for a visit.
The first set was close with neither team getting more than a two-point lead until Tewksbury went on a 5-1 run to take a 12-9 lead. The Redmen would not give up the lead the rest of the game and the Indians felt the need to take timeouts at 17-12 and 20-13.
Carrina Barron was playing her usual tremendous all-around game and getting kills at outside hitter, while McKayla Conley was doing damage at middle block and hitting a variety of winners. Tewksbury took the last three points to take the first game, 25-14.
Billerica turned the tables in the second game, rallying from an early 2-7 deficit to take a 17-9 lead with a 15-2 run.
The Redmen fought back hard over the rest of the set, getting as close as 19-23 before the Indians closed it out, 25-19.
"We have to get more confident on defense, I think that is something we are struggling with," said Luppi, on her second set thoughts. "We need to worry less about whose ball is whose, and more about just go get it, and pick it up and dive for the ball. We struggled with it in that set but started doing it right in the other sets, and that made all the difference."
Tewksbury got out to an early lead in the third game, and this time the Redmen were careful not to give it up. There were good service runs from libero Ava Fernandes, Barron and Jennie Lester, and good work at the net from Olivia Cueva and Tori Rowe.
"You can't have careless errors against a team that is taking you to long rallies," said Luppi. "You have to stay disciplined and execute, and get the kill."
Tewksbury built its lead as high as 18-6 before Billerica began chipping away at it. The Indians got it down to six a few times before closing it to four at 18-22. That's when new outside hitter Vanessa Green took over with several big swings and multiple big points on the way to a 25-19 set win and 2-1 lead.
"We've been going four sets and five sets, we've been in those situations, so we know not to panic," said Luppi. "Once we lose a set, we know we can come back from it, and I think it's helpful to have that experience."
Tewksbury's experience and conditioning showed up again in the fourth game as the Redmen maintained their level of play while Billerica began to tire and falter, epitomized by one of the Indians talented young weapons getting sent to the bench after repeatedly hitting her kill attempts into the net.
Tewksbury built a 13-3 lead and then maintained the comfortable margin the rest of the way, bolstered by a few more of Barron's team-high 11 kills. Barron also had three aces and numerous digs in the match, that ended with a 25-15 fourth set win.
Senior setter Kiley Kennedy was a steady and consistent force throughout the day with 22 assists. Green had seven kills, Conley had three kills and three blocks, and Olivia Cueva had three kills and 2 blocks. Tori Rowe also had three kills.
As for Tewksbury's shutout of the Red Raiders, Monday evening, coach Allie Luppi was able to dive into her bench and experiment with players in different roles.
"I was very happy to see my bench step up during this game," she said. "During the third set, we ran a 6-2 which allowed more players to get into the game. I was really impressed with how Julia Moura was able to come off the bench and step in as setter. She did a great job of pushing balls to the outside pin and making smart decisions. Ava Nordburch and Chloe Burns also got some action in the front row. They were both taking big swings which was great to see."
Starting setter Kiley Kennedy had a double-double with 23 assists and 10 digs, Carrina Barron had a well-rounded performance with eight kills, nine digs and five service aces, and libero Ava Fernandes led the team with 10 digs.
McKayla Conley had six kills and a block, Vanessa Green had seven kills, and Julie Moura had five assists. Tori Rowe had four kills and four aces, and Olivia Cuevas had two kills and three aces.
The Redmen have a busy week ahead with a road game at Lawrence High on Wednesday, a big home game on Friday with Haverhill, and a road game on Monday at Chelmsford. All three matches begin at 5 p.m.
