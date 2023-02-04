BILLERICA - It was a huge week for the Shawsheen Tech boys basketball team, who defeated Whittier Tech last Friday and Greater Lawrence at home on Tuesday to improve its record to 8-5 overall with seven games remaining.
“We’re getting better as a team,” said Joe Gore, Shawsheen’s coach. “We’re going to make mistakes, we just have to keep playing through it and that’s what we’re getting at as a team.”
After a Friday game against a young Minuteman Regional team, Shawsheen has three critical home contests next week against Lowell Catholic on Tuesday, Greater Lowell on Wednesday and KIPP Academy on Friday.
“There is a lot for us to play for right now,” said Gore, whose team is now two wins away from a spot in the playoffs and still has an outside shot at winning at least a share of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title. “It will be a grind next week. We will see what we’re made of.”
Gore said there is a chance that senior captain Mavrick Bourdeau of Billerica could likely return to action within the next game or two after recovering from a badly sprained ankle on Jan. 10 in a loss to KIPP Academy.
On Tuesday, Shawsheen broke out to a 17-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before the visiting Reggies made a game of it.
“We played the best quarter of our season,” Gore said. “It was fun to watch. I think our defense led to all 17 of those points. We just work so hard on defense.”
The Rams led 31-26 at halftime and hung on throughout the second half before eventually winning, 70-55.
Sophomore Matt Breen of Wilmington led the Rams with 20 points, junior Franck Moron of Billerica added 18 and junior Ryan Sweeney of Wilmington had 15 points and six steals in an outstanding overall performance that Gore called Sweeney’s best game of the season.
“We played three really good quarters,” said Gore. “It was a good win. We responded to everything they threw at us and that’s what we’re really happy about. It shows us we’re getting better at handling adversity.”
In a 57-30 thumping of Whittier, Breen’s 18 points led Shawsheen, senior Aiden MacLeod of Wilmington added 11 and junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington contributed 10. Moron chipped in with eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sometimes, the sequels are better than the original.
That was the case for the Shawsheen Tech girls basketball team in recent action, twice.
Last Friday, the Rams avenged an opening-night loss to Whittier Tech by blasting the Wildcats in Billerica, 56-33.
On Tuesday, Shawsheen turned around another loss, topping Essex Tech, 35-25.
Against Whittier, the Rams (7-5) led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 24-22 halfway through the second before outscoring Whittier 24-2 over the next 10 minutes of play.
“We definitely needed that, especially after a couple of weeks off,” Shawsheen coach Samantha St. George said. “I am very proud of their performance.”
The victory was quite a difference from Whittier's 34-32 opening night victory over the Rams.
St. George played her reserves for the entire fourth quarter and the future of the program did just fine, playing most of the final eight minutes against Whittier’s starters and being outscored by only a 9-8 margin.
Up 24-22, the Rams started their critical surge with a basket by sophomore Maddie Robitaille of Burlington. Senior Lindsay McCarthy of Billerica then drained a 3-pointer directly in front of the Whittier bench with Wildcat coach Kevin Bradley yelling “shooter” as McCarthy lined up her shot.
Robitaille scored another basket after a beautiful pass by senior Kerry Brown of Billerica and then Brown finished the third quarter with a steal that turned into a three-point play as the buzzer sounded for halftime. Brown swished her foul shot with both teams watching from their respective benches.
The halftime score was 34-22 and in the third quarter, Shawsheen outscored Whittier by a 14-2 margin.
Junior Lillian Dulong scored the first three points of the second half before a steal by senior Mia Bisso of Tewksbury led to Brown’s layup to make it 39-22. A Whittier basket didn’t slow down the Rams, who scored the next nine points to finish the quarter.
Bisso swished a short jumper, McCarthy buried another 3-pointer, Dulong hit a 16-footer and then grabbed a tough defensive rebound to set up another slashing layup by Brown.
Shawsheen started the fourth quarter with a unit of Brown with freshman Mackenzie Weatherbee of Wilmington, Dulong, senior Emma Skelton of Billerica and Bisso. Junior Emerson Glover of Wilmington eventually replaced Brown.
Weatherbee had six of Shawsheen’s fourth-quarter points and Skelton had the other basket.
Whittier never led, but the game was tied five times early.
Sophomore Fiona Rexford of Billerica had an excellent start to the game for the Rams after earning a start alongside sophomore Izzy Ferguson of Burlington.
The pair combined for six early points while crashing the boards throughout the opening eight minutes.
In the Essex triumph, Shawsheen led 11-9 after the first quarter and 15-13 at halftime. The Rams outscored their host 10-7 in the third quarter and 10-5 in the fourth to ultimately pull away for the 10-point victory.
McCarthy’s 12 points led Shawsheen and Brown added 10. The seniors combined for 16 of their team’s 20 second-half points.
St. George credited the rebounding of Ferguson, Robitaille and Rexford with keeping Essex off of the scoreboard.
“They dominated the boards,” St. George said. “All-around team defense was the reason we won the game.”
Essex earned a 42-37 win over Shawsheen on Jan. 6.
After winning only three games last season, the victories move the Rams (7-5) closer to a return to the state tournament. With eight games remaining on the schedule, Shawsheen needs three more victories to lock up a spot in the playoffs.
BOYS HOCKEY
Freshman Justin Thibert of Wilmington scored two third-period goals 72 seconds apart as the Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team pulled away for a 5-1 win over visiting Lowell Catholic on Thursday at Billerica’s Hallenborg Rink.
The Rams followed up that performance with an 8-2 win on Saturday in Everett against Northeast Regional.
“It was good,” said Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker after the win. “We took care of business like we should have.”
Up 2-1 after two periods against Lowell Catholic, the Rams outscored the Lancers 3-0 in the final 15 minutes.
At 5:39, Thibert scored a power-play goal with junior Kyle Gray of Wilmington earning an assist.
Shawsheen made it 4-1 at the 6:51 mark when Thibert scored a goal assisted by junior Keenan Considine of Wilmington and junior Roland Spengler of Tewksbury.
The Rams completed the scoring at 12:18 of the third when junior Brody Amenkowicz of Billerica had a goal assisted by senior Kevin Ackerely of Wilmington and sophomore Dylan Higson of Bedford.
Shawsheen led 1-0 after the first period. Senior Brady Darcey of Billerica had the first Ram goal, unassisted, at 12:09.
In the second, Jake Cabral tied the game with an unassisted goal for Lowell Catholic at 4:58. Shawsheen took the lead for good at 14:22 of the second when junior Chase Darcey of Billerica scored, assisted by sophomore Larry Cullity of Billerica.
Senior goalie Aiden MacLeod of Burlington and the Ram defense had another solid evening.
“We’re keeping shots down, we’re blocking shot and we’re doing some good stuff there,” Baker said. “The goaltending has been solid.”
In the Northeast victory, senior Nick Calouro of Tewksbury led the way with two goals and an assist while Chase Darcey also scored twice.
Spengler, Brady Darcey, Thibert and freshman Jake Banda of Wilmington had Shawsheen’s other goals.
Chipping in with assists for Shawsheen was Spengler, Amenkowicz with two, Higson, Ackerley, Considine, Cullity, sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington, junior Derek Nazzaro of Tewksbury and sophomore Ben Gibbons of Wilmington.
Junior Mike Cedron of Billerica was the winning goalie, making 16 saves.
The Rams had a week that could see them competing for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference title.
On Thursday, Lowell Catholic returns to the Hallenborg, this time as the home team. From there, the Rams will skate against Essex Tech on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. at the Essex Sports Center in Middleton. With a win in both games, the Rams would likely end up tied for the league title with Essex, who defeated Shawsheen by a 4-0 score on Jan. 16.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Tech/Bedford girls hockey team fell to 6-7 overall last Friday with a 9-1 loss to Winthrop.
Junior Alexis Fox of Wilmington had the lone goal for the Rams.
Shawsheen has seven games left in the regular season starting with a Saturday home game against Peabody at Lowell’s Janas Rink.
The Rams hit the road on Wednesday and played Newburyport with results not known as of presstime before returning for a home game next Saturday, Feb. 11, against Marblehead starting at 11 a.m.
