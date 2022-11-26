TEWKSBURY – This Thursday marks the first Thanksgiving Day game to be played on the new gorgeous Doucette Field. Since stepping on the field for the first time last September, when it comes to special or big games, things haven't gone as planned for the Redmen Football team.
Head Coach Brian Aylward and company would like nothing more than to change that when the Wildcats come to town.
“Pressure can never be more than what you put on yourself. We preach that here all of the time. This will be the first Thanksgiving Day game on our new field. We already had our opening game in the stadium here (last year against Danvers) and it didn't go good,” he said. “We had our first home playoff game here (last year against Bedford) and that didn't go good either. Those things are not lost on us, so we're fired up for this (Thanksgiving Day game). We'll be ready to play.”
That, is also a foregone conclusion. Preparation, energy and intensity has always been on the Redmen side.
The Redmen enter this game as the clear favorites. They have won 11 straight Turkey Day games, and enter with a 6-4 record, compared to 2-8 for the 'Cats, including beating Billerica and Melrose, two teams that handled Wilmington.
Wildcats' head coach Craig Turner knows that his team will have to play near perfect football, and rise to the occasion many times in order to win. He said that the Redmen have so many talented players, so the Wildcats will have their share of challenges to try to shut those players all down.
“It's the same old song and dance with Tewksbury. They are very explosive offensively. (Running back) Arbogast can go the length of the field at anytime. Every time he touches the ball, he's a threat to go the distance. He's one of the fastest kids in the state and it shows on film,” said Turner.
The coach was then asked how he plans on stopping Arbogast, who needs 22 yards to become the eighth player since 2000 to rush for over a 1,000 yards in one season.
“To stop him, you just have to be disciplined. You have to put yourself in a spot where you are not chasing him laterally and secondly,” said Turner. “You better not chase him vertically because you're not catching him. No one on this team atleast.
“The teams on film that I have seen give him trouble are the teams that stay disciplined, kind of set the edge and have been able to cut him back to people and at the same time those people who are in the cut back lanes better not over pursue because he has seen it a thousand times and he will cut it back the other way. It's not a one guy thing and it's not a one scheme thing, you just really have to be sound defensively in terms of setting the edge and get into the cut back lanes. It's certainly a big challenge.”
If Wilmington can contain Arbogast, then the next challenge is two-way star Sean Hirtle. As a fullback, he has 400-plus yards and six touchdowns – never mind several hundred yards in kick-off returns.
“Every time I turn on film on Tewksbury, I like Hirtle more and more. He's just tough and he does all of the little things whether Brian asks him to block, to run or catch, he does it all,” said Turner. “He's the typical Tewksbury back. You'll see him at tight end sometimes, see him in the backfield and he's a kid who you have to figure out where he is for every play. That's Tewksbury is a nutshell. They always have three or four guys who you have to figure out where they are on every play because they are always moving around.”
Offensively, Tewksbury has many weapons. Quarterback Vinnie Ciancio has drastically improved from the start of the season until now, and has so much potential over the next two years. The sophomore has completed 66-of-134 passes for 1,089 yards including 10 TD passes and 7 interceptions, most of the INTs coming earlier in the season.
He hands the ball off to three players with Arbogast, Hirtle and the elusive Hunter Johnson, who is very dangerous with screen passes and getting into the open field. The three of them have combined for almost 1,700 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.
Ciancio does throw the ball to those three guys on occasion, but his No. 1 target is senior Michael Sullivan. This season Sully has 27 catches for 461 yards with four touchdowns. Last year he was pretty similar with 25 catches for 375 yards with six touchdowns.
Blocking for Ciancio and the running backs include a line that includes Luke Shaw, an excellent two-way linemen, as well as tight ends Blake Ryder and Paxson Green, guards/tackles including Albie Bosworth, AJ Loder, James Carroll and Joe Barletta, as well as center Maximus Mattuchio.
“The thing that's probably different about Tewksbury (this year) is they don't have that one big thumper upfront (on the offensive and defensive lines),” said Turner. “They are all just similar sized kids, but it's the same old stuff.
“They play so hard on defense. Nobody has been able to really run the ball against them with maybe the exception being Marlboro a little bit. They are just so tough to run the ball on and that's because they are so well coached. They squeeze everything down and do all of the little stuff right. That's what we have been talking to the kids about is you have to be prepared for the little stuff that they are going to do that you might not have seen on film or you definitely didn't see the last two weeks. They are just tough and so well coached.”
Defensively, Tewksbury has been very stingy against the run, but will have their hands full of tackling Dempsey Murphy and chasing down QB Jacob Roque. Hirtle and Johnson have been real solid as the linebackers, while the third one Ryan Fleming always comes up with a big play when needed. On the line it's Shaw and sophomore Manny Mengata leading the way.
“Defensively, the kid that has really impressed me the nose tackle (Manny Mengata). I know he's just a sophomore, but he's fantastic. Every single play he goes. He does not have an off button. He goes full speed all of the time. He's a kid who stands out on film. The motor he plays with (is impressive). He just plays very hard all of the time,” said Turner.
That's the one thing that Aylward – and Turner – know will happen on Thursday. Tewksbury will never quit, will go after it on every play and will be ready to play. This game means so much to the programs, to the local communities and most especially to the senior players. The Redmen seniors would like nothing more than to make it 12 straight wins over the 'Cats.
“The bigger thing is this will be the last chance for the senior guys to play football in their entire lives,” said Aylward. “If you have a hard time getting motivated to work, to practice and to prepare for this game and to go out and play the very best that you have ever played, Thanksgiving is where it's at. Tewksbury and Wilmington. That rivalry has never changed.
“This is the last chance (for the seniors) to wear the colors, to represent your family, represent your school, represent your town and that's what our focus will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.