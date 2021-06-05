TEWKSBURY – As they prepared for the start of the start of the season, the coaching staff for the Tewksbury High Wrestling team knew they had several key returning wrestlers that they were hoping would lead them to a successful season as they began defense of their MVC Division 2 title. While they were looking forward to seeing many wrestlers back in action, perhaps no one was being counted on more than returning senior co-captain Danny Lightfoot.
There was good reason for the optimism surrounding Lightfoot. As a junior he had finished third at 132 pounds in Division 2 North Sectional Tournament, going 4-1 at that tournament, advancing all the way to the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Brock DeMarais of Dracut. He then bounced back to win two more matches, to take third place.
Lightfoot was also seventh at the Division 2 State Meet earning alternate status for All-States, and when another wrestler had to opt out, he was then able to wrestle in All-States and go 1-2 at that meet, setting himself up for a what he hoped would be a great senior season.
It was not meant to be, however, as Lightfoot suffered a season ending ACL injury during one of the team’s preseason workouts. At the time of his injury, it looked like the Redmen had lost not only one of their top wrestlers, but also one of the best leaders the program has ever seen.
As it turns out, that was only partially correct. The Redmen do indeed miss having Lightfoot on the mat, as they would miss any wrestler who was bringing that kind of resume into their season. But, the Redmen have been fortunate in that they have not lost the leadership they were counting on from Lightfoot, as despite not being able to compete, he has not missed a practice or a meet for the Redmen. Injured or not, Lightfoot is determined to help his team in any way he can.
“Danny has been a leader since the eighth grade. He is a program kid, and the program will remember him for years to come,” Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak said in the days leading up to the start of the season. “To have him miss the season is pretty devastating for him, for me and for his teammates because they look up to him so much. He is still there every day, working with his teammates and encouraging them. His value as a leader has probably never been bigger.”
And if that was the case heading into the season, it is even more so now, with the Redmen in the midst of a very challenging MVC schedule. Lightfoot has continued to be a constant presence and a constant source of support for his teammates, whether it be helping out at practice or cheering them on from the sidelines at a meet.
After a recent meet with Chelmsford, Kasprzak took a moment to reflect on what Lightfoot has meant to the Redmen not just this season, but throughout his career.
“When Danny showed up in eighth grade, we built our program around him,” Kasprzak, said, his voice cracking with emotion. “That’s how much he has meant to this program. He stands for everything that we want to be. We wouldn’t be in this position today, especially the year we had last year, without him.”
For Lightfoot, this season has also been very tough emotionally. After missing his sophomore season due to a torn labrum in his right shoulder, and then coming back with a great junior season, it seems like an incredibly cruel blow to have the same thing happen to him in his senior season, albeit with a different injury. But Lightfoot has tried to maintain a positive attitude despite his most recent setback.
“It’s been tough. I did the same thing my sophomore year, so I have been there, but it really doesn’t get any easier,” Lightfoot said. “It’s definitely heartbreaking, but I am glad I at least get to watch my teammates have fun doing what they want to and see them wrestle hard.
“I was definitely looking forward to the season, just because it is my senior year. I try to look at the bright side, because we are not really having a post-season this year. I definitely wanted to get out there and help my team and just get those last few matches before my high school career is over.”
If Lightfoot can’t get on the mat himself during meets to help his teammates, he is doing his best to make sure they make the most of their time on the mat, whether it be his fellow seniors wrestling in the last few matches of their careers, or younger members of the Redmen squad who are still trying to learn the sport at the high school level.
“I try to just stay engaged by cheering them on, like whenever they are doing conditioning and getting gassed, I try to encourage them by screaming at them, pushing them past their limits, because I really want them to do well out there,” Lightfoot said. “I just make sure I stay active in practice, teaching them techniques and moves. Anything I can do to help really.”
The only thing Lightfoot as enjoyed more than helping out his teammates at practice has been seeing them in their meets.
“They have been doing well. Everyone is wrestling really great. I think we are the hardest working team in the MVC and one of the hardest working teams in the state,” Lightfoot said. “I think we are wrestling really well they are doing a great job. We have to improve on the small things. It doesn’t help that we have had to give up a couple of forfeits during meets, but it is what it is. We just need to keep working hard.”
Lightfoot, by the way, is more than just an observer or instructor at practice. He is obviously limited in what he can do physically due to his injury, at least as far as his lower body is concerned, but that doesn’t mean he has stopped working. If there is a way to work out every day, Lightfoot will find it.
“Mainly I just work on my upper body every day. I will work on the bench press, or anything with dumb bells really,” Lightfoot said. “I can’t do any lower body right now. I have just been grinding on my upper body.”
That kind of work ethic comes as no surprise to those who know Lightfoot best, or know the Lightfoot family at all. His dad Tim, a Tewksbury High Hall of Famer and the Town Crier’s Male Athlete of the 1990’s decade, is very well known to Redmen football fans, as one of the best running backs in program history, having helped lead the Redmen to the 1990 Division 1 Super Bowl as part of a tremendous career. His mom, Maria meanwhile, was an outstanding field hockey player in her days at Lynnfield High School.
“My dad wrestled just his freshman year, and from what I have heard, he was pretty good at football. But he picked up wrestling pretty quickly. He taught me everything, and even though he wanted to me do football because that was his passion, he supported me wanting to be a wrestler no matter what,” Lightfoot said. “Even though he doesn’t that much about wrestling, he tries to help me in whatever way he can.
“My dad and my mom, both of them had successful athletic careers and just career paths in general, and honestly it just comes from hard work. Both of them taught me a really good work ethic, and it is something I will carry on with me for the rest of my life.”
That work ethic will definitely be needed come the fall, when Lightfoot will continue both his wrestling and academic career at NYU. Lightfoot signed with NYU in October of 2020 via early decision, and he can’t wait to get started with his college career.
“At first I really didn’t have any interest in going there, but the coach is a really good salesman,” Lightfoot said with a laugh. “And then I went to the campus and just fell in love with it. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
Well, maybe there is one place, and that would be at Tewksbury High under the direction of Redmen coaches Kasprzak and Steve O’Keefe. O’Keefe was the head coach during Lightfoot’s first three years with the team with Kasprzak serving as the assistant. The two have reversed roles this season with Kasprzak now in the role of head coach, but regardless of their official titles, Lightfoot is forever grateful to the both of them for what they have meant to his career.
“It’s been great working those guys. They are both great wrestlers and they both have their own techniques and styles,” Lightfoot said. “Honestly, I can’t thank them enough. Kaz & O’Keefe are the reasons I have been successful in high school. I honestly couldn’t have done it without them.”
While Lightfoot is grateful for his coaches for what they have done for him, they are equally impressed with they way Lightfoot has battled throughout his career, especially this season while dealing with his injury.
“A lot of kids would just pack it in at that point, but not Danny. He is there every day at practice and he is finding a way to contribute and to get a workout in every day, whether it is upper body or with one legged squats,” Kasprzak said. “He is finding a way to make himself better and get ready for NYU. With his work ethic, no question he can be successful in college.
“We haven’t had a kid since I have been here, going on ten years now, that has put more into this program than he has. He is first class in every respect of the word.”
